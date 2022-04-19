Department for Transport
|Printable version
Portishead Branch Line – MetroWest Phase 1: decision deadline extended
Deadline for the decision to construct the Portishead Branch Line – MetroWest Phase 1 extended until 19 February 2023.
I have been asked by my right honourable friend, the Secretary of State to make this written ministerial statement. This statement concerns the application made by North Somerset District Council under the Planning Act 2008 for the construction of a new railway on the trackbed on the former branch line from Bristol to Portishead.
Under section 107(1) of the Planning Act 2008, the Secretary of State must make his decision within 3 months of receipt of the examining authority’s report unless exercising the power under section 107(3) to extend the deadline and make a statement to the House of Parliament announcing the new deadline.
The Secretary of State received the examining authority’s report on the Portishead Branch Line – MetroWest Phase 1 development consent order application on 19 July 2021 and, following an earlier extension of 4 months to allow further consideration of environmental matters, the current deadline for a decision is 19 April 2022.
The deadline for the decision is now to be extended to 19 February 2023 (an extension of 7 months) to allow North Somerset District Council further time to demonstrate that funding for the entire scheme has been secured.
The decision to set the new deadline is without prejudice to the decision on whether to grant or refuse development consent for the above application.
Original article link: https://www.gov.uk/government/speeches/portishead-branch-line-metrowest-phase-1-decision-deadline-extended
Latest News from
Department for Transport
Over one million half price rail tickets in first ever Great British Rail Sale19/04/2022 10:10:00
Tickets go on sale from 19 April with discounted tickets available on journeys from 25 April to 27 May.
£20 million to improve roadside facilities for HGV drivers13/04/2022 15:25:00
Heavy goods vehicle drivers to benefit from £20 million of funding for better roadside facilities.
Government awards nearly £2 million to innovative transport proposals13/04/2022 14:05:00
More efficient and greener transport systems one step closer as entrepreneurs and innovators awarded government funding to develop their projects.
Government pledges £7.6 million for rail innovation12/04/2022 12:10:00
Funding given to create cutting-edge technology that will help transform rail travel.
Government invests in innovation with £30 million for cutting-edge highway decarbonisation projects07/04/2022 13:10:00
Funding will support pioneering projects to decarbonise local highways infrastructure across the UK.
Transport Secretary cracks down on drug-driving to protect the public05/04/2022 15:38:00
Call for evidence launched to determine whether convicted drug-drivers should have to complete a rehabilitation course before resuming driving.
Cheaper and better buses in £7 billion package to level up transport outside London04/04/2022 16:10:00
Funding for major local transport schemes across the UK will speed up journeys and make services more reliable and greener.
Government protects vital Dawlish coastal rail route with a further £32 million04/04/2022 09:25:00
Funding will create a more resilient railway, giving passengers in Devon and Cornwall safer and more punctual journeys.