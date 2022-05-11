National Residential Landlords Association (NRLA)
|Printable version
Possession grounds to be strengthened as end of Section 21 in sight
It has yesterday confirmed in the Queen’s Speech that plans to abolish Section 21 repossessions will be brought forward.
NRLA chief executive Ben Beadle has welcomed the Government’s commitment to tackling arrears and antisocial behaviour and will continue to lobby Ministers to ensure other grounds for possessions are fair.
He yesterday said:
“We welcome the Government’s acceptance that reforms to the rented sector need to strengthen the ability of landlords to tackle anti-social tenants and those with repeated rent arrears. We will continue to work to ensure that these and other grounds for possession are fair and workable.
“Whilst we support proposals for an Ombudsman to cut the number of possession cases needing to go the court, this cannot be a substitute for proper court reform as well. At present it can take almost a year for a private landlord to repossess a property through the courts where they have a legitimate reason to do so. This is simply not good enough.”
Original article link: https://www.nrla.org.uk/news/possession-ground-to-be-strengthened-as-end-of-sec21-in-sight
