Possible 26°C tomorrow as very warm spell peaks, before a return to cooler conditions

Parts of the UK could see temperatures as high as 26°C tomorrow (Wednesday), before conditions turn markedly cooler later in the week.

Fine and sunny weather will dominate for many over the next couple of days as warm air is drawn northwards across the UK. Highs in the low to mid-20s are expected widely across England and Wales today, with the warmest conditions often found in sheltered areas, including parts of northwest Wales, where 24°C or even 25°C is possible.

Lighter winds on Wednesday will make things feel even warmer, particularly across central and southeast England, where temperatures could peak at 26°C. These values are well above the early April average, which is typically in the mid-teens.

However, not all parts of the UK will see sunshine. It will be cloudier and cooler across Northern Ireland and northwest Scotland, with outbreaks of rain at times.

Met Office Chief Forecaster Paul Gundersen said: “We’re seeing a brief but notable spell of very warm weather for early April, with temperatures more typically associated with late spring or early summer. This could be the warmest spell at this point in April since 2020, a year many will remember because of the COVID‑19 lockdown.

“However, this warmth will be short-lived, with a marked drop in temperatures and more unsettled conditions developing later this week. In some areas, daytime temperatures could fall by around 10°C between Wednesday and Thursday.”

But will it be a ‘heatwave?’

As temperatures rise, some headlines start to talk about ‘heatwaves’ or ‘mini-heatwaves’. But, it only counts as an official heatwave if temperatures meet or exceed specific thresholds set for each UK county, for at least three consecutive days, so not every brief spell of hot weather qualifies.

READ MORE: What is a heatwave?

Very high pollen levels in some areas

The Met Office pollen forecast shows ‘very high’ levels of pollen in the air for much of England and Wales for the next few days, with Scotland and Northern Ireland also seeing ‘high’ levels’ which decrease later in the week.

You can access our pollen forecast on the Met Office website or download our app to get pollen alerts sent straight to your phone.

READ MORE: More information on pollen

Increased UV levels

With the rise in temperatures, comes a rise in UV levels too. Although it’s still early spring, UV levels can already be strong enough to cause skin damage, particularly during prolonged sunny spells. Location-specific UV ratings can be found on our website and app alongside the daily forecast.

READ MORE: Enjoy the sun safely

Beach forecasts now available on our app

The refreshed Met Office weather app now contains beach forecast information and water safety advice. Met Office weather presenter Annie Shuttleworth said: “New features to the Met Office weather app, especially tide times and safety advice complement the existing weather forecast information, giving everyone access to beach safety information and the weather forecast within a single view.

“We have worked with the RNLI – our water safety partner – to provide a range of information that will help all visitors to get the most out of their seaside visit.”

READ MORE: Staying safe at the beach is now within easier reach

Cooler, more unsettled weather from Thursday

From Thursday, conditions will begin to change. While East Anglia and the southeast of the UK may still see warm temperatures, Thursday marks a transition period as cooler air moves in from the northwest. Showers will become more widespread and winds will strengthen, particularly later in the day, with temperatures falling markedly compared to Wednesday.

Thursday night will feel notably colder than recent nights, with a risk of frost in some areas.

From Friday and into the weekend, the weather becomes increasingly unsettled, with blustery conditions developing. Temperatures will be closer to average, and many will see a mixture of sunshine and showers. There is also the potential for a deep area of low pressure to pass close to north‑western parts of the UK late Friday into Saturday, which is something we are keeping an eye on.

You can find the latest forecast on our website, on YouTube, by following us on X and Facebook, as well as on our mobile app which is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from the Google Play store.