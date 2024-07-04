Possible breach of PACE leads to conviction referral from CCRC

A man’s conviction for failure to provide a specimen of breath is being referred to the Crown Court after a possible procedure breach by the police.

Mr GF was convicted in July 2023 after failing to comply with a roadside preliminary breath test – he repeatedly refused to provide a specimen, claiming he did not believe a police officer was a real officer – and failing to provide a specimen at the police station.

Mr GF applied to the Criminal Cases Review Commission (CCRC) in September 2023, based on his mental health and his autism being a ‘reasonable excuse’ and a defence to the charge.

Police have since accepted they should have called an appropriate adult to the police station for the drink drive procedure.

After a review by the CCRC, it is considered there is a real possibility the Crown Court will exclude the evidence of the drink drive procedure under s78 Police and Criminal and Evidence Act 1984, based on the failure to secure the attendance of an appropriate adult.

It is also satisfied that there is no real possibility that the guilty plea in the Magistrates’ Court by Mr GF, who is not being identified because of his vulnerability, will be considered as evidence of a confession.

