Postponement of the UK-African Investment Summit

The UK-African Investment Summit (UK-AIS) due to take place in April 2024 will now be postponed to a later date. New summit dates will be announced in due course.

The UK government is committed to building on the success of the 2020 UK-Africa Investment Summit, which laid the foundations for new partnerships between the UK and African nations based on trade, investment, shared values and mutual interest. This includes by ensuring attendance from governments across the continent, as well as British and African businesses eager to harness the benefits of our trading relationship.

The next UK-AIS will help to realise the UK’s ambition to be the investment partner of choice for Africa, create thousands of jobs and ensure the mutual prosperity of all our nations.

Forming part of the UK’s sustained offer to African countries, the summit aims to:

strengthen UK-African partnerships to create jobs and growth

support British and African talent in sectors such as finance and technology

promote female entrepreneurs

Ahead of the summit, the UK is working to enhance trade and investment links with African countries through: