Foreign,Commonwealth and Development Office
|Printable version
Postponement of the UK-African Investment Summit
The UK-African Investment Summit (UK-AIS) due to take place in April 2024 will now be postponed to a later date. New summit dates will be announced in due course.
The UK government is committed to building on the success of the 2020 UK-Africa Investment Summit, which laid the foundations for new partnerships between the UK and African nations based on trade, investment, shared values and mutual interest. This includes by ensuring attendance from governments across the continent, as well as British and African businesses eager to harness the benefits of our trading relationship.
The next UK-AIS will help to realise the UK’s ambition to be the investment partner of choice for Africa, create thousands of jobs and ensure the mutual prosperity of all our nations.
Forming part of the UK’s sustained offer to African countries, the summit aims to:
- strengthen UK-African partnerships to create jobs and growth
- support British and African talent in sectors such as finance and technology
- promote female entrepreneurs
Ahead of the summit, the UK is working to enhance trade and investment links with African countries through:
- supporting the Africa Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA), which offers the prospect of growth through improved intra-African trade and investment opportunities
- the UK’s Developing Countries Trading Scheme (DCTS), which entered into force in June 2023 and has increased UK market access for 37 African countries
- supporting British International Investment (BII), which has more than half of its portfolio in Africa, where it committed nearly £700 million of investment in 2022
Original article link: https://www.gov.uk/government/news/postponement-of-the-uk-african-investment-summit
Latest News from
Foreign,Commonwealth and Development Office
Minister for Europe in Poland to show support for NATO troops31/01/2024 16:25:00
Europe Minister Leo Docherty visits Poland to meet British troops stationed as part of NATO’s multinational battlegroup
UK and US step up action to tackle domestic threat from Iran30/01/2024 11:10:00
A new sanctions package, coordinated with the US, targets Iranian officials responsible for threats to kill on UK soil and criminal gangs who do the regime’s bidding overseas.
Russia's wanton destruction against Ukraine must be stopped: UK statement to the OSCE26/01/2024 16:25:00
Ambassador Neil Holland condemns Russia's air attacks this week on Kyiv and Kharkiv, as well as the spate of attacks on Ukraine over the past month.
UK and US sanction key Houthi figures to protect maritime security in the Red Sea25/01/2024 16:25:00
The UK and US have imposed co-ordinated sanctions on the Houthis today to disrupt their ability to carry out attacks on international shipping in the Red Sea, and promote the peace, stability and security of Yemen.
UK, US and Australia sanction key figures in Hamas’s financial network23/01/2024 16:05:00
The UK and US have announced new sanctions on key figures in the financial networks of Hamas and Palestinian Islamic Jihad (PIJ).
The UK announces 20,000 British Forces to boost NATO in speech15/01/2024 14:12:00
Speaking at Lancaster House today, the Defence Secretary set out his vision for deterring threats, leading among allies, and defending the UK.
Enter our competition to be an Diplomat For A Day12/01/2024 10:10:00
In celebration of International Women's Day, the British, Canadian, and U.S. embassies to Luxembourg have launched the "Diplomat for a Day" competition.
Viet Nam Just Energy Transition Partnership: joint statement10/01/2024 10:20:00
The International Partners Group (IPG) co-led by the UK and EU, and also comprising Canada, Denmark, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, Norway and the US, welcome and endorse the Resource Mobilisation Plan for the Just Energy Transition Partnership with Viet Nam.