Potential phishing activity update
The National Cyber Security Centre warns about potential scams during the period of national mourning.
During this period following the death of Her Majesty the Queen, including her Lying-in-State and State Funeral, there may be an increase in phishing emails and other scams.
What is phishing?
'Phishing' is when criminals use scam emails, text messages or phone calls to trick their victims. The aim is often to make you visit a website, which may download a virus onto your computer, or steal bank details or other personal information.
As with all major events, criminals may seek to exploit the death of Her Majesty the Queen for their own gain. While the NCSC – which is a part of GCHQ – has not yet seen extensive evidence of this, as ever you should be aware it is a possibility and be attentive to emails, text messages, and other communications concerning the death of Her Majesty the Queen and arrangements for her funeral.
You can find official information about the arrangements following the death of Her Majesty the Queen on GOV.UK, including essential guidance on attending the Lying-in-State. In particular:
- you do not need a ticket for the Lying-in-State
- you do not have to pay to attend
Cyber criminals often play on your emotions to get you to click, and may also refer to high profile current events. You can find out more about how to spot phishing attempts, as well as what to do with any suspicious emails, texts etc you may receive.
By forwarding suspicious emails to report@phishing.gov.uk you help to protect yourself and others from cyber crime.
