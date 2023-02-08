Competition & Markets Authority
|Printable version
Poultry feed deal abandoned during CMA’s Phase 2 investigation
ForFarmers and 2Agriculture (a subsidiary company of Boparan) have abandoned their proposed joint venture.
The Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) has therefore today confirmed that it will be cancelling its Phase 2 merger investigation into the deal.
ForFarmers and 2Agriculture both manufacture and supply chicken and other types of poultry feed in the UK.
After completing its initial Phase 1 investigation in December 2022, the CMA found that the proposed deal could lead to farmers paying higher prices to feed their poultry, facing lower quality feed or worse quality of service in four local areas across East Anglia, north-western England and North Wales. The companies offered proposals to address these concerns but the CMA considered that these were unlikely to be sufficient in addressing its competition concerns and so the deal was referred for an in-depth Phase 2 investigation. The CMA subsequently paused its investigation for 3 weeks while the companies decided whether to proceed with the merger.
ForFarmers and Boparan have now decided to abandon the deal so the CMA will be cancelling its investigation.
For more information, visit the ForFarmers / Boparan JV merger inquiry case page.
Original article link: https://www.gov.uk/government/news/poultry-feed-deal-abandoned-during-cma-s-phase-2-investigation
Latest News from
Competition & Markets Authority
Microsoft – Activision deal could harm UK gamers08/02/2023 14:15:00
A CMA investigation has provisionally concluded that Microsoft’s proposed acquisition of Activision could result in higher prices, fewer choices, or less innovation for UK gamers.
Merger could worsen dental service options for patients in the South West and North East03/02/2023 15:20:00
The CMA found that Portman Healthcare’s anticipated deal to buy Dentex Healthcare raised competition concerns which could harm treatment for patients living in the South West and North East
Children’s social care: CMA recommendations accepted by UK government02/02/2023 13:15:00
All recommendations made by the CMA to tackle issues in the children’s social care market in England have been accepted by the Department for Education.
CMA launches grocery unit pricing review to help shoppers spot the best value for their money31/01/2023 11:15:00
The CMA is today starting a programme of work looking into unit pricing practices online and instore in the groceries sector. Unit pricing shows how much a particular product costs by weight or volume, which helps people identify best value for money.
Funeral costs lower for bereaved families following CMA order27/01/2023 14:20:00
Transparency rules are having a positive impact on the price of funeral services – a CMA report has found.
CMA to scrutinise ‘green’ claims in sales of household essentials26/01/2023 13:10:00
The CMA will examine the accuracy of ‘green’ claims made about household essentials – such as food, drink, and toiletries – to make sure shoppers are not being misled.
CMA unwinds dough deal to protect UK grocers and shoppers20/01/2023 13:20:00
Following an in-depth review, the CMA has found Cérélia’s purchase of Jus-Rol could leave UK retailers and shoppers facing higher prices and lower quality products.
Millions of customers benefit as Open Banking reaches milestone12/01/2023 14:10:00
The 6 largest banking providers in the UK have implemented fully the standards required by the CMA to deliver Open Banking, helping provide innovative services to millions of account holders, securely. The substantive completion of the Roadmap signals the start of a new phase for Open Banking.