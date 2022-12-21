Competition & Markets Authority
|Printable version
Poultry feed deal could lead to higher costs for farmers
The anticipated joint venture between ForFarmers and Boparan could lead to farmers paying higher prices to feed their poultry, the CMA has found.
ForFarmers and Boparan (through 2Agriculture) both manufacture and supply chicken and other types of poultry feed in the UK. ForFarmers and Boparan are planning to combine their animal feed milling operations in a joint venture. Between them, the firms operate 19 mills across the UK.
Following its Phase 1 investigation, the Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) has found that the deal raises competition concerns in four local areas across East Anglia, north-western England and North Wales where it could lead to higher prices for poultry feed, lower quality feed or worse quality of service. While both businesses currently compete for customers within each of these local areas, the CMA is concerned that the combined business would not face sufficient competition after the merger.
The CMA is also concerned that the joint venture could unfairly favour Boparan’s chicken farming and processing businesses, resulting in less choice for smaller chicken farmers and processors, who might rely on ForFarmers and Boparan for their chicken feed.
During its Phase 1 investigation, the CMA received a number of complaints from customers and other market participants in relation to the impact this joint venture could have on choice of feed suppliers and poultry feed prices.
Sorcha O’Carroll, Senior Director of Mergers at the CMA, said:
Feed is the biggest expense faced by farmers when rearing chicken, the UK’s favourite meat.
With food prices already increasing and the wider cost of living crisis, it is vital that we don’t allow a reduction in competition between poultry feed suppliers, which could make this situation worse - both for farmers and shoppers at the check-out.
ForFarmers and Boparan now have 5 working days to submit proposals to address the CMA’s concerns. If suitable proposals are not submitted, the CMA will progress to an in-depth Phase 2 investigation.
For more information, visit the ForFarmers / Boparan JV case page.
Notes to editors
- ForFarmers is a European manufacturer and supplier of animal feed, based in the Netherlands. 2Agriculture, a subsidiary of Boparan, is one of the UK’s largest suppliers of poultry feed by volume produced and uses its production to supply Hook 2 Sisters, a company affiliated with Boparan, as well as farmers on the open market.
- Following a Phase 1 review, the CMA has found that the merger gives rise to competition concerns in the local areas around four of the feed mills operated by the combined businesses, namely in Burston, Bury, Llay and Preston. The combined businesses would account for 50 to 60% of the supply of meat poultry feed to third parties in three of these local areas (Burston, Bury and Llay) and 40 to 50% in the fourth local area (Preston).
- All media enquiries should be directed to the CMA press office by email on press@cma.gov.uk, or by phone on 020 3738 6460.
- All enquiries from the general public should be directed to the CMA’s General Enquiries team on general.enquiries@cma.gov.uk or 020 3738 6000.
Original article link: https://www.gov.uk/government/news/poultry-feed-deal-could-lead-to-higher-costs-for-farmers
Latest News from
Competition & Markets Authority
Outcomes for people, businesses and UK economy at heart of new CMA strategy15/12/2022 15:20:00
The UK’s competition and consumer authority consults on priorities for the next 3 years.
CMA accepts fast-track remedy in chemicals deal15/12/2022 13:15:00
The CMA has accepted a remedy from Sika and MBCC preventing their global merger from harming the UK construction industry.
Rail signalling deal could push up fares for passengers12/12/2022 12:20:00
Hitachi’s anticipated purchase of Thales’ rail infrastructure business could lead to higher fares in future, the CMA has found.
BMW fined for failing to comply with CMA information request09/12/2022 09:10:00
BMW AG has been issued with a £30,000 fine, plus a daily penalty of £15,000, after it failed to provide information following a CMA information request.
Hearing implants merger could mean worse deal for NHS and patients06/12/2022 16:10:00
The merger of 2 leading providers of hearing implants could lead to higher prices for the NHS, and reduced quality and slower innovation for UK patients who rely on these life-changing devices.
CMA publishes emerging analysis from Road Fuel Market Study06/12/2022 12:20:00
Emerging analysis of the scale of rising fuel prices and the underlying causes has today been published by the CMA.
Sale of emergency service software businesses required to protect UK taxpayers01/12/2022 15:25:00
NEC must sell some parts of its business after an in-depth merger investigation found that publicly-funded emergency services could end up paying more for essential software.
CMA investigates online selling practices based on ‘urgency’ claims30/11/2022 11:25:00
The CMA is investigating Emma Sleep over concerns that some of its online sales practices may breach consumer law.