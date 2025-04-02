Poultry Meat Marketing Regulations to be amended to support industry through bird flu outbreaks

Poultry meat marketing regulations amended

As announced by the Government today (02 April), free-range poultry meat producers and processors will no longer need to change how free-range poultry meat is labelled when mandatory housing measures are introduced.

Currently, when mandatory housing measures are introduced to protect poultry from the spread of disease, after 12 weeks, free-range poultry has to be labelled as indoor reared. The Poultry Meat Marketing Standards Regulation in England will be amended so that this time limit is removed, enabling free-range poultry meat to be marketed as such for the duration of any mandatory housing measure.

In recent years, outbreaks of avian influenza in England have led to the introduction of mandatory housing measures which on several occasions have exceeded the 12-week maximum derogation period.

The amendment to existing legislation, which will be introduced in England through a Statutory Instrument, will mean that free-range poultry meat can, as long as the rest of the criteria on which free-range is granted are met, continue to be labelled as such throughout mandatory housing measures.

The move will cut unnecessary red tape and costs for British producers while also strengthening supply chain and maintaining consumer confidence.

Daniel Zeichner, Minister for Food Security and Rural Affairs said:

Our priority is to support English free-range poultry farmers while ensuring clear and fair labelling for consumers. Amending the poultry meat marketing regulations will enable the sector to keep costs down and remain competitive. This Government will restore stability and confidence in the sector introducing a new deal for farmers to boost rural economic growth and strengthen food security alongside nature’s recovery.

Following the confirmation of highly pathogenic avian influenza (HPAI) in commercial poultry in England and subsequently in Scotland and Northern Ireland, in line with World Organisation for Animal Health (WOAH) rules, the UK is no longer free from HPAI. The risk of HPAI H5 in wild birds in Great Britain and across Europe is currently assessed as very high.

The proposal to remove this derogation period for England and Scotland was supported by the majority of respondents to an eight-week consultation undertaken late last year. Similar legislative changes are to be introduced by the Scottish Government.

More information can be found on our latest situation page Bird flu (avian influenza): latest situation in England - GOV.UK.