Power of Youth Charter gives young people a voice in government

DCMS becomes the first central Government department to sign the Power of Youth Charter

Charter will give young people the opportunity to shape how Government programmes are designed and measured from the start.

Charter will commit to young people having opportunities to hold the government to account on its National Youth Strategy through an Annual Hearing.

Youth and Civil Society Minister Stephanie Peacock has signed ‘The Power of Youth Charter’, meaning young people will continue their direct role in shaping

the £500 million investment in National Youth Strategy ‘Youth Matters’, from sitting on recruitment panels to influencing how youth programmes are designed and evaluated.

Developed by the #iWill movement and backed by more than 400 organisations including NHS England and the Premier League, the Power of Youth Charter commits signatories to creating meaningful opportunities for young people to influence decisions and drive positive change in their communities.

The commitment is the next step in the government’s engagement of young people in its work following a major consultation with over 14,000 young people for the creation of the National Youth Strategy.

As part of its commitments, DCMS will:

Provide shadowing opportunities for young people within DCMS policy teams to demystify the civil service and its processes

Give young people opportunities to hold the Government to account on the National Youth Strategy: Youth Matters through an Annual Hearing

Involve young people in grant-making or recruitment panels that relate to Youth Matters

Invite young people to speak at DCMS events so they can share their experiences directly with Ministers, staff and other partners

Minister for Sport, Tourism, Civil Society and Youth Stephanie Peacock said:

The Power of Youth Charter demonstrates our commitment to making sure the voices of young people are heard at every stage of the decisions that shape their lives. Since we began developing the National Youth Strategy, young people have told us clearly what they need: real opportunities, spaces to connect with each other and trusted adults, and their voices heard in government. We’re taking the steps by investing in grassroots sport, and community spaces but we know they need to have a voice in the room where it happens. This charter gives young people that voice

The signing takes place on Power of Youth Day, held annually during Volunteers’ Week, which this year is themed Common Ground. Minister Peacock was joined at the signing by #iWill co-chair Molly Taylor alongside representatives from the #iWill movement including Volunteering Matters and UK Youth. The event also brought together #iWill ambassadors from across the country to mark Power of Youth Day.

#iWill co-chair, Molly Taylor said:

DCMS signing the Power of Youth Charter signals the importance of youth social action in building Common Ground amongst young people across the country. We see this in our work supporting young people to build towns and cities of youth social action, where youth power through volunteering and activism changes communities every day.

The Power of Youth charter signing builds on the Government’s landmark National Youth Strategy, Youth Matters, published in December 2025 the first cross-government youth strategy for England in 15 years.