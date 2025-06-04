Power up! Welsh games industry gets extra boost with new fund

Six Welsh games development companies are set to receive an £850,000 funding boost from the Welsh Government, helping them to hit ‘play’ on the next level of their projects.

The Games Scale Up Fund for Wales is the first scheme of its kind. It was launched earlier this year by Creative Wales in partnership with UK Games Fund, who managed the applications.

Its aim is to help Wales-based developers take their games projects from a pilot to a more substantial and self-sustaining model, by allowing for growth in scope, reach and impact.

A total of £850,000 in funding support has been awarded to six companies:

Cloth Cat

COPA Gaming

Goldborough Studios

Rocket Science

Sugar Creative

Wales Interactive

The announcement follows a successful trade mission to the Game Developers Conference (GDC) in San Francisco in March, where five out of the six awarded companies joined the Cymru Wales stand to showcase their projects, meet major industry leaders and build new connections.

Osian Williams, Director of COPA Gaming, yesterday said:

Being backed by the Welsh Government through this scale-up funding isn't just a headline for us, it's a true game changer. It gives our team the confidence and resources to move forward, grow sustainably and to proudly create uniquely Welsh games for a global audience.

Paul Durrant, CEO at UK Games Fund, yesterday said:

The Games Scale Up Fund for Wales has been a fabulous opportunity for us to see the breadth and depth of games development talent in Wales. It's been an honour to manage the application process for Creative Wales.

Minister for Culture, Jack Sargeant, yesterday said:

Wales has an incredibly talented and ambitious video games industry that's making its mark on the global stage. This investment is about giving our homegrown studios the financial backing to level up their operations and reach new audiences worldwide. I had the privilege of meeting several Welsh developers at GDC in San Francisco, and I was deeply impressed by their creativity and innovation. The feedback they received from international publishers confirms what we already know - Wales is becoming a significant player in the global gaming landscape.

Creative Wales currently has another fund open for applications. The Games Development Fund, closing this week [Thursday 5 June], offers between £10,000 to £50,000 to Wales-based businesses developing video and immersive games projects for commercial release.

For more information and to apply visit Creative Wales.

Find out more about the funding recipients on the UK Games Fund website.