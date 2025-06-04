Welsh Government
|Printable version
Power up! Welsh games industry gets extra boost with new fund
Six Welsh games development companies are set to receive an £850,000 funding boost from the Welsh Government, helping them to hit ‘play’ on the next level of their projects.
The Games Scale Up Fund for Wales is the first scheme of its kind. It was launched earlier this year by Creative Wales in partnership with UK Games Fund, who managed the applications.
Its aim is to help Wales-based developers take their games projects from a pilot to a more substantial and self-sustaining model, by allowing for growth in scope, reach and impact.
A total of £850,000 in funding support has been awarded to six companies:
- Cloth Cat
- COPA Gaming
- Goldborough Studios
- Rocket Science
- Sugar Creative
- Wales Interactive
The announcement follows a successful trade mission to the Game Developers Conference (GDC) in San Francisco in March, where five out of the six awarded companies joined the Cymru Wales stand to showcase their projects, meet major industry leaders and build new connections.
Osian Williams, Director of COPA Gaming, yesterday said:
Being backed by the Welsh Government through this scale-up funding isn't just a headline for us, it's a true game changer.
It gives our team the confidence and resources to move forward, grow sustainably and to proudly create uniquely Welsh games for a global audience.
Paul Durrant, CEO at UK Games Fund, yesterday said:
The Games Scale Up Fund for Wales has been a fabulous opportunity for us to see the breadth and depth of games development talent in Wales. It's been an honour to manage the application process for Creative Wales.
Minister for Culture, Jack Sargeant, yesterday said:
Wales has an incredibly talented and ambitious video games industry that's making its mark on the global stage. This investment is about giving our homegrown studios the financial backing to level up their operations and reach new audiences worldwide.
I had the privilege of meeting several Welsh developers at GDC in San Francisco, and I was deeply impressed by their creativity and innovation. The feedback they received from international publishers confirms what we already know - Wales is becoming a significant player in the global gaming landscape.
Creative Wales currently has another fund open for applications. The Games Development Fund, closing this week [Thursday 5 June], offers between £10,000 to £50,000 to Wales-based businesses developing video and immersive games projects for commercial release.
For more information and to apply visit Creative Wales.
Find out more about the funding recipients on the UK Games Fund website.
Original article link: https://www.gov.wales/power-welsh-games-industry-gets-extra-boost-new-fund
Latest News from
Welsh Government
Strata Florida visitor centre reopens thanks to local support04/06/2025 16:25:00
The visitor centre at the historical Strata Florida has reopened thanks to support from a local trust.
Smart technology to help people stay at home04/06/2025 15:25:00
Cutting-edge smart technology is helping to transform care options for older people, helping them to stay in their own homes for longer.
Taith international exchange programme extended until 202804/06/2025 14:20:00
A unique Welsh international exchange programme, which has awarded funding to allow over 15,000 people to learn, study and volunteer all over the world has been extended until 2028.
Welsh Government Cabinet meets in Aberystwyth04/06/2025 09:05:00
Welsh Government Ministers West Wales recently, visited communities, hearing from local people and holding their weekly Cabinet meeting in Aberystwyth.
Over £44 million invested to boost standards and support education03/06/2025 16:05:00
Over £44m is being awarded to projects to support key priorities in education in Wales, focusing on areas including literacy, numeracy and science over the next three years.
More financial support for adult learners in further education03/06/2025 14:05:00
Applications for a grant of up to £1,919 for learners aged 19 and over in further education are now open for the 2025 to 2026 academic year.
New legislation will play ‘crucial role’ in protecting Wales’ natural environment03/06/2025 09:05:00
A new law to protect biodiversity and enhance the wellbeing of the people of Wales was yesterday introduced.
Deputy First Minister visits award-winning climate-friendly beef farm02/06/2025 14:05:00
Deputy First Minister with responsibility for Climate Change and Rural Affairs, Huw Irranca-Davies has visited an award-winning Anglesey farm to see how sustainable farming practices are creating a blueprint for climate-friendly food production in Wales.
Extra funding to support higher National Insurance costs gap30/05/2025 17:10:00
Welsh public services will get extra money to help meet higher National Insurance costs this year.