Powering Progress Together: Scotland's offshore wind skills priorities and action plan

'Powering Progress Together' sets out 12 initial actions to be taken by industry and partners over the next two years to support the pipeline of skilled workers which will be needed by the offshore wind sector in Scotland.

Introduction

Scotland’s offshore wind sector is expanding as it mobilises to deliver a potential project pipeline of over 40 GW. This creates a step-change in demand for people with the necessary skills at the same time as other parts of the energy system are undergoing significant transition.

We have a strong base on which to build. Significant work has already been undertaken by government, our colleges and universities, the wider public sector, sector skills bodies and industry partners to develop the skills needed for the energy transition. For example:

The Oil and Gas Transition Training Fund is supporting workers to retrain and move into new opportunities.

The new Energy Transition Skills Hub in Aberdeen is providing clear pathways and resources for those looking to reskill.

The industry-led Energy Skills Passport is helping workers identify how their existing training can support pathways into key offshore wind roles.

The National Energy Skills Accelerator is delivering advanced, industry-aligned training to meet future demand.

An Offshore Wind Skills Programme is being delivered by the college sector in 2025/26 to create regional training hubs.

However, the speed and scale of offshore wind development means an additional focus on skills is required to enable project delivery, anchor supply chain opportunities in Scotland, maintain investor confidence and ensure that local communities benefit directly from the economic opportunities of offshore wind including secure, fair and rewarding work.

To respond to the scale of this challenge, the Scottish Government convened the Offshore Wind Skills Short-Life Working Group in February 2025 bringing together representatives from industry, the public sector and trade unions.

The members of the Group are: Scottish Enterprise (SE), Highlands & Islands Enterprise (HIE), South of Scotland Enterprise (SoSE), Scottish Offshore Wind Energy Council (SOWEC), Scottish Power Renewables, Energy Transition Zone Ltd. (ETZ), Scottish Funding Council (SFC), Skills Development Scotland (SDS), Colleges Scotland, Energy Skills Partnership (ESP), Universities Scotland, The Highland Council and Scottish Union Learning (SUL).

The Group had a clear remit to:

Identify the most pressing priority job roles in terms of likely demand.

Set a clear direction for the longer term by agreeing a common set of objectives.

Agree additional early actions that could be taken from now until the end of 2026/27 which deliver against both the identified priority job roles and the agreed-longer term objectives.

This priorities and action plan is the result.

Click here for the full press release