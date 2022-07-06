Welsh Government
|Printable version
Powys businesses to expand operations at new site and create new skilled jobs with Welsh Government support
A Powys staircase manufacturer is expanding its operations at a new site, helping to safeguard jobs and create new skilled employment opportunities thanks to support from the Welsh Government, Economy Minister Vaughan Gething has announced.
Welshpool based Boys and Boden Limited, a regional builder’s merchant which has traded since 1895, will use a £232,000 Property Development Grant from the Welsh Government to expand the staircase manufacturing division of the business, Pear Stairs, at the old Laura Ashley site in Newtown.
The move will address a space shortage for Pear Stairs, which makes and delivers staircases across the UK. It will also see the dilapidated Newtown site receive a complete infrastructure overhaul.
The workforce at Pear Stairs will increase by just under 40% as a result, with 25 new staff being recruited. Boys and Boden Limited will continue to be based in Welshpool.
Boys and Boden Limited’s Managing Director, Dean Hammond said:
The size of the opportunity that can be realised by moving to the new site in Newtown will enable us to not only safeguard the 62 existing jobs of our skilled wood workers, CAD designers, estimators and administrative staff, but also increase the workforce by 40 per cent through the creation of 25 new jobs. We fully expect this will allow Pear Stairs the opportunity to reclaim the position as top staircase supplier in the UK.
We have outgrown our current site in Mill Lane, Welshpool, through continued year-on-year growth, and our new factory has been designed to absorb our current and future expansion plans. It will provide an exceptional working environment for our staff, that will enable them to deliver our quality products in a more efficient and effective way.
These are very exciting times, and we are proud to be a long established major employer in the area and care about how we support the communities across Mid-Wales.
Economy Minister, Vaughan Gething said:
I am delighted the Welsh Government has have been able to support Boys and Boden Limited with the rare opportunity to purchase a new site of this size, which will allow them to continue manufacturing in Wales. It will also create valuable new jobs in Newtown and the surrounding area and facilitate the growth of the businesses at what is a crucial time for the company.
Boys and Boden Limited has an extremely long and rich history, and I warmly welcome their commitment to Powys and to Wales. The company is an important employer in mid Wales, and this announcement will provide a boost to the local economy.
Backing our businesses to expand and grow their workforces is essential to our ambitions for a more prosperous Welsh economy post-pandemic.
I wish Boys and Boden Limited and its Pear Stairs division every success for the future.
Original article link: https://gov.wales/powys-businesses-expand-operations-new-site-and-create-new-skilled-jobs-welsh-government-support
Latest News from
Welsh Government
Oak sapling given by the people of Wales to mark HM The Queen’s Platinum Jubilee06/07/2022 15:05:00
HRH The Prince of Wales will visit the National Botanic Garden of Wales to receive an oak sapling from the First Minister of Wales, as a gift from the people of Wales to HM The Queen to mark the Platinum Jubilee.
Wales’ green agenda: First Minister announces Welsh Government’s legislative programme06/07/2022 10:25:00
Action on climate change is the Welsh Government’s clear focus as First Minister Mark Drakeford announces the new Bills to be introduced in Wales in the coming year.
Chief Medical Officer reminds people of advice to stop spread of coronavirus06/07/2022 09:25:00
The Chief Medical Officer for Wales, Sir Frank Atherton is reminding people to follow simple steps to protect themselves from the risk of catching COVID-19.
Evolving approach to gender budgeting in Wales05/07/2022 14:10:00
Finance Minister Rebecca Evans said gender budgeting underlines the Welsh Government’s commitment to be a feminist government.
Wales’ green agenda: First Minister to announce Welsh Government’s legislative programme05/07/2022 13:10:00
Action on climate change is the Welsh Government’s clear focus as First Minister Mark Drakeford prepares to announce the new sills to be introduced in Wales in the coming year.
UK Procurement Reform update05/07/2022 09:05:00
The Procurement Bill received its first and second reading in the House of Lords recently.
New package of measures to address high numbers of second homes04/07/2022 14:05:00
New planning laws, a statutory licensing scheme and proposals to change land transaction tax will be included in a package of measures to address second homes in Wales.
Lots to see and do: Welsh Government supporting Love Trails, Gower, Long Course Weekend, Pembrokeshire and Snowdonia Trail Marathon01/07/2022 16:05:00
The Welsh Government, through Event Wales, is supporting a summer of exciting cultural and sporting events across the nation, set against iconic Welsh landscapes.
New chair and board members appointed to support delivery of better public services in Wales01/07/2022 14:05:00
The Deputy Minister for Climate Change, Lee Waters has today (Friday, July 1) announced a new chair and board for the Centre for Digital Public Services.
£8.5 million Welsh Government investment in major new industrial scheme in Ebbw Vale01/07/2022 09:10:00
The Welsh Government is investing £8.5 million in building significant new industrial space in Blaenau Gwent aimed at attracting leading businesses to the area, Economy Minister Vaughan Gething has announced.