Powys land sale for testing new military equipment
A defence sector company has purchased Welsh Government land in Powys to develop and test new military equipment for defence clients.
BANAIR has purchased two plots at Wyeside Enterprise Park, in Llanelwedd, Builth Wells, and has started testing its own-design lightweight aluminium vehicle bridging system at the site.
Spanning up to 30 metres, the equipment is being developed to enable military operations to cross water or gaps over dry land, and BANAIR is developing this capability with direct innovation support grant funding.
BANAIR, which is headquartered in the West Midlands and operates from multiple sites, including manufacturing facilities in Dudley and Poland, and sales offices in the USA and Japan, also has aspirations for a new factory nearby. This will create skilled industrial jobs for the Powys region.
BANAIR expects to create around 20 jobs manufacturing its bridging systems and light-gauge steel frames over the next five years and up to 10 jobs for research and developing its defence products.
Cabinet Secretary for Economy, Energy and Planning, Rebecca Evans, said:
The Welsh Government is working hard to increase the availability of commercial sites and premises for businesses in every part of Wales.
BANAIR needed additional space to develop and showcase new military solutions, and we were able to assist the company on a tight timescale to help fulfil its contract obligations and achieve its expansion ambitions.
Securing skilled manufacturing jobs for the region in the future helps us deliver on our vision for a more prosperous Wales for all.
Andrew Gunn, CEO of BANAIR, said:
We are delighted to have acquired this important site in Powys to allow us to develop, test and showcase our military bridging solutions. This new proving ground and manufacturing site will allow BANAIR to advance our portfolio of defence products, and we are extremely appreciative of the proactive and pro-business support we’ve received from the Welsh Government throughout the process.
Original article link: https://www.gov.wales/powys-land-sale-testing-new-military-equipment
