PPE scandal shows need to protect staff and public from dodgy deals with private sector – TUC

Responding to the fifth report of the UK Covid-19 Inquiry, which highlights failings in provision of PPE to health and social care staff, and the waste of public money to ‘VIP lane’ contractors, TUC General Secretary Paul Nowak recently said:

"During the pandemic, many of us worried about the safety of friends and family on the frontline in health and social care.

"They needed protective equipment. But the inquiry has exposed how billions of pounds were squandered on dodgy deals that lined the pockets of Tory cronies.

"It’s right that the Labour government is now clamping down on the misuse of taxpayers' money, putting value, transparency, and good jobs at the heart of public contracts. They must also bring more services back in-house to ensure they work for the public, not private profiteers."