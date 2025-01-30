Department for Work and Pensions
|Printable version
PPF levy flexibility to unlock millions of pounds for growth
The Government is considering permitting the Pension Protection Fund (PPF) to reduce the levy it collects from pension schemes in order to help drive economic growth.
- The Government is considering proposals to allow the Pension Protection Fund greater flexibility to reduce the levy it collects from pension schemes by relaxing restrictions.
- Changes will unlock millions of pounds for schemes, enabling employers to invest in their businesses and grow the economy.
Under current rules, the PPF has limitations on changing the levy it collects from schemes despite the PPF being in a strong financial position, following years of high levels of levy collected creating a secure cushion for DB pension funds.
Growth is at heart of the Government’s Plan for Change and removing this restriction will boost the amount of money schemes have to invest and for employers to grow their business, as they would be paying less each year to the PPF.
This comes on top of planned reforms announced by the Chancellor this week at a roundtable with leading UK businesses to unlock billions in surplus from defined benefit pension schemes.
Minister for Pensions Torsten Bell said:
The Pension Protection Fund is an important safety net for many pension savers. It is also one in a strong financial position, so it is time to change outdated rules that would force the PPF to levy pension schemes unnecessarily. This will free up funds that allow pension schemes or employers to invest, supporting savers and growth.
This proposal, in addition to our plans to unlock billions of surplus from defined benefit pensions schemes, shows we are laser focused on making the long term changes that will grow our economy.
Kate Jones, PPF Chair added :
We warmly welcome the government’s intent to give us the flexibility to reduce the levy. We ultimately don’t want to charge levy payers any more than we need to.
On the back of this positive announcement we will now introduce further reductions and, in doing so, support sponsoring UK businesses and the government’s growth plans.
Additional Information
- The Board of Pension Protection Fund collects a levy from eligible defined benefit occupational pension schemes. Legislative restrictions prevent the PPF from raising the levy beyond 25 per cent of what it collected the previous financial year.
- In response to calls for the levy to be reduced further, the Department for Work and Pensions and the Pension Protection Fund are working together to consider what further flexibility can be given to the Board of the Pension Protection Fund to adjust the levy by removing the restriction in legislation. Changes to the levy will require primary legislation.
- The Pension Protection Fund is funded by transferred scheme assets, investment returns, a levy paid by eligible defined benefit pension schemes and recoveries from employers.
- As of 31 March 2024, the Pension Protection Fund had reserves of more than £13.2bn, actuarial liabilities of £18.8bn and £32.1bn in assets under management.
- Any changes to the pension protection levy will balance the interests of levy payers and members.
Media enquiries
Email pressoffice@hmtreasury.gov.uk
Emergency media calls (out of hours) 020 7270 5238
HM Treasury Press Office 020 7270 5238
Original article link: https://www.gov.uk/government/news/ppf-levy-flexibility-to-unlock-millions-of-pounds-for-growth
Latest News from
Department for Work and Pensions
Ex-high street chief to keep Britain working with review into business support for disabled and long-term sick24/01/2025 12:10:00
A new “Keep Britain Working” review has been launched today [Friday 24 January] to explore how to urgently support people with long-term illnesses or disabilities back into work, and to stay in work.
Biggest fraud crackdown in a generation23/01/2025 12:10:00
Welfare fraudsters who cheated the taxpayer out of £7 billion last year could be banned from driving if they repeatedly fail to reimburse the public and repay their debt.
Shake up of tech and AI usage across NHS and other public services to deliver plan for change21/01/2025 14:22:00
The government has announced a new plan to leverage technology and AI tools like "Humphrey" to streamline public services, eliminate delays through improved data sharing, and reduce costs, including consultant spending.
Top bosses join forces to get thousands of offenders into work10/01/2025 13:12:00
Top UK business leaders will spearhead a major new drive to get thousands of offenders into stable jobs and away from a life of crime.
Economic inactivity set to be tackled with funding boost18/12/2024 11:10:00
People with back, joint, and muscle issues living in areas with the worst waiting lists for musculoskeletal (MSK) conditions are set to be treated quicker and supported back into employment as the Government gets Britain working.
Next steps on addressing Carer’s Allowance overpayments announced10/12/2024 13:10:00
The Independent Review of Carer’s Allowance took its next step to supporting unpaid carers by yesterday [Monday 9 December] publishing its terms of reference.
Keynote at the Employment Related Services Association Annual Conference09/12/2024 12:10:00
Minister for Employment speech at the Employment Related Services Association annual conference 2024.
Tens of thousands more pensioners now in receipt of Pension Credit28/11/2024 15:20:00
The Department for Work and Pensions (DWP) has released new statistics today [Thursday 28 November] on the amount of Pension Credit applications, as well as applications processed and those claims that were successful.