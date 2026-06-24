Homeless Link
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Practical support to grow your trading activity, strengthen your organisation, and prepare to apply for and manage social investment
School for Social Entrepreneurs’s Social Investment Gateway Programme is a fantastic opportunity for charities, social enterprises and community organisations that are thinking about social investment but need support for their journey towards it.
The Social Investment Gateway Programme is a free 12-month support programme for charities, social enterprises and community organisations that want to strengthen trading and move nearer to investment readiness.
You’ll get practical support to grow your trading activity, strengthen your organisation, and prepare to apply for and manage social investment with confidence. You may also receive a Match Trading™ grant of up to £18,000 or a repayable grant of up to £24,000 to help you invest in your organisation, support your growth and reward trading success.
You are encouraged to attend the information session on 6th July, if you are interested in finding out more about the programme and ask any questions that you might have. Deadline to apply for this programme is 17th July.
Original article link: https://homeless.org.uk/news/free-12-month-support-programme-for-charities-social-enterprises-and-community-organisations-that-want-to-strengthen-trading-and-move-nearer-to-investment-readiness/
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