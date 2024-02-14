Information Commissioner's Office
|Printable version
Practical tips for small beauty and wellbeing businesses this Valentine’s Day
Show your customers you care – about their information rights – this Valentine’s Day.
That’s the message from the Information Commissioner’s Office (ICO), the UK regulator for data protection, at what is often a busy time for those in the beauty and wellbeing trade.
Most small businesses in this sector have information about people. This could be customer appointment or payment details, sensitive information about their allergies, staff details, or supplier contacts.
Information rights laws are in place to ensure that people’s details are handled in a safe and lawful way.
“Looking after people’s information shows them they can trust your business and that you care about handling their information with respect. At the ICO we understand that smaller businesses tend to have less time and resources to spend on data protection, so it’s key that our services are quick and easy for them to use and help make data protection simple and stress free.”
- Faye Spencer, Head of Business Services
The ICO’s web hub for small organisations has lots of data protection advice. It includes short video guides, practical checklists, and tools to help small businesses with a range of things such as checking if they need to register with the ICO, creating a privacy notice and keeping people’s data secure.
There’s also a new simple beginners guide to data protection with useful quick tips to help small businesses get started on their data protection journey, or to help them review their existing practices.
A team of helpful advisors are available via live chat or the telephone helpline to answer with any data protection questions or offer additional support.
For more information go to our hub for Advice for small organisations.
Notes to editors
- The Information Commissioner’s Office (ICO) is the UK’s independent regulator for data protection and information rights law, upholding information rights in the public interest, promoting openness by public bodies and data privacy for individuals.
- The ICO has specific responsibilities set out in the Data Protection Act 2018 (DPA2018), the United Kingdom General Data Protection Regulation (UK GDPR), the Freedom of Information Act 2000 (FOIA), Environmental Information Regulations 2004 (EIR), Privacy and Electronic Communications Regulations 2003 (PECR) and a further five acts and regulations.
- The ICO can take action to address and change the behaviour of organisations and individuals that collect, use, and keep personal information. This includes criminal prosecution, non-criminal enforcement and audit.
- To report a concern to the ICO telephone call our helpline on 0303 123 1113, or go to ico.org.uk/concerns.
Original article link: https://ico.org.uk/about-the-ico/media-centre/news-and-blogs/2024/02/practical-tips-for-small-beauty-and-wellbeing-businesses-this-valentine-s-day/
Latest News from
Information Commissioner's Office
ICO approves legal services certification scheme14/02/2024 10:20:00
The Information Commissioner’s Office (ICO) has approved a certification scheme aimed at legal service providers who process personal data.
ICO responds to Home Office’s draft regulations to the immigration exemption13/02/2024 10:25:00
The Information Commissioner's Office has welcomed proposed government changes to provide clearer safeguards around how people in a potentially vulnerable position within the immigration system are able to access the information held about them.
ICO urges all app developers to prioritise privacy09/02/2024 10:15:00
The Information Commissioner’s Office (ICO) is reminding all app developers to ensure they protect users’ privacy, following the regulator’s review of period and fertility apps.
ICO warns organisations to proactively make advertising cookies compliant after positive response to November call to action31/01/2024 15:20:00
Last November we wrote to 53 of the UK’s top 100 websites, warning that they faced enforcement action if they did not make changes to advertising cookies to comply with data protection law.
New ICO campaign promotes sharing data to safeguard children30/01/2024 09:10:00
The Information Commissioner’s Office is partnering with education, law enforcement and social service organisations to raise awareness about responsible data sharing to protect children from harm.
South Tees Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust reprimanded for “serious, harmful” data breach25/01/2024 16:20:00
The Information Commissioner’s Office (ICO) has today announced it has reprimanded South Tees Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust for a data breach which resulted in a disclosure containing sensitive information to a unauthorised family member.
ICO fines financial services company £50k for spam text messages19/01/2024 14:10:00
Financial services company LADH Limited has been fined £50,000 by the Information Commissioner’s Office (ICO) for sending tens of thousands of spam text messages, in breach of Privacy and Electronic Communications Regulations (PECR).
ICO publishes updated Commissioner’s Opinion on age assurance for the Children’s code18/01/2024 16:05:00
The Information Commissioner’s Office has renewed its 2021 age assurance Opinion with an updated version reflecting developments over the past two years.
Two home improvement companies fined a total of £250,000 for making illegal marketing calls17/01/2024 09:10:00
The Information Commissioner’s Office (ICO) has fined two home improvement companies a total of £250,000 for bombarding people on the UK’s ‘do not call’ register with millions of unlawful marketing calls.