Praetura Ventures Launches The Founder Hub

Industry-First Education Platform For Northern Founders Launched By Praetura Ventures and EHE Venture Studio.

An industry-first online platform designed to help early-stage entrepreneurs in the North of England access scaling skills and navigate the start-up ecosystem has today been launched during UK Tech Week.

Coined as a ‘library for founders in the North’, the Founder Hub has been developed by venture capital firm, Praetura Ventures and venture building studio, EHE Venture Studio inspired by the need for better advice for founders and the gap in resources available to those building a high growth company.

Acting as an ‘always-on’ advice archive, the free-to-use platform provides guidance and recommendations from more than 60 industry professionals around specific scale-up topics, such as marketing, funding, and talent. Users can select their location and business growth stage through filters to reshuffle content to feature content that’s most relevant to them.

The platform is author-led and the initial library features around 100+ articles and videos from industry experts, including leaders from Modern Milkman, Baltic Ventures, AccessPay, Street Group, Lancashire County Council and FinTech North.

The platform features long-form interviews with later-stage founders, coupled with guidance from angel networks, venture capital investors, expert advisers, futurists, and start-up specialist suppliers. The Praetura team are due to announce a number of high-profile names on the platform over the coming weeks.

Praetura Ventures and EHE Venture Studio built the platform over the last 12 months from their Manchester location, drawing on experience from those across the North West, Yorkshire, and North East.

Ben Davies, Marketing Director at Praetura Ventures, yesterday said:

“We want to give Northern founders the best start, but we saw lots of advice coming from the wrong places. We quickly realised that there was no central place founders could turn to for advice and existing content was not tailored to the specific challenges in the region. It can often be poorly curated, out of date, or simply not backed by actual experience.” “When you first start out, everyone will have an opinion on your business. Founders need to understand where that advice is coming from and how much weight they should give it.”

Aleksa Vukotic, Group CTO at EHE Ventre Studio added

“We wanted to build a platform that’s relevant, accessible, and curated to suit a Northern founder’s needs. The Founder Hub will help offer real-world advice from those who’ve been there and done it.”

Ben continues:

“We want it to be the first tool a founder reaches for when they want to explore new opinions or navigate the ecosystem. We’ve got big plans for the platform moving forward but hope this acts as a strong starting point. In the coming weeks, we will also announce more featured authors which we’re really excited about. People have been incredibly generous with their time, and we can’t thank them enough.”

The Founder Hub is a free resource to help entrepreneurs get the best start and the Praetura team suggests they will develop the library over the coming years.

Link to the hub: https://www.praeturaventures.com/founders-hub/