Praise for Ukraine support as Defence industry offers more help

Defence Secretary thanks defence industry leaders for their support to Ukraine

Comes as nearly 300 innovative proposals submitted for funding to accelerate support for Ukraine

New approaches could provide battle-winning solutions as UK warns the war could continue for years

The roundtable, convened at Downing Street with thirteen industry Chief Executives, comes as industry organisations across the country came forward to submit proposals that could accelerate the development of equipment for Ukraine’s armed forces.

The £25 million campaign fund – launched by Ministers in late May – focused on bolstering the existing provision for artillery, coastal defence and aerial systems. 295 proposals were received and sifting has begun, with a view to funding allocations beginning in the coming weeks.

Defence Secretary Ben Wallace said:

Backed by our formidable Defence industry, the UK has been one of the global leaders in providing military assistance to support Ukraine’s armed forces. Their creativity and commitment to this complex and demanding problem has been invaluable to helping resist the Russian invasion. As this unprovoked attack continues and Russia’s tactics change, we are working closely with industry partners to provide innovative solutions that will bolster the heroic Ukrainian efforts for the coming weeks and months.

Through the £25 million innovation fund, the Government believes drawing on UK expertise across the defence industry, including from innovative small and medium-sized enterprises, could provide battle-winning solutions for the Ukrainian forces.

The UK has already committed more than £2.8 billion to support Ukraine through humanitarian aid and grants, as well as military kit including 120 armoured vehicles, air defence systems and more than 6,500 anti-tank missiles.

Background

The thirteen industry organisations in attendance were:

Airbus

Babcock

BAE Systems

Leonardo

Lockheed Martin

MBDA

Northrop Grumman

QinetiQ

Raytheon

Rheinmetall

Saab

Supacat

Thales UK

Our military support so far amounts to over £750m and includes: