Prax Lindsey Oil Refinery Limited, Prax Storage Lindsey Limited and Prax Terminals Killingholme Limited in Liquidation: information for customers, suppliers, creditors and sub-contractors

On 30 June 2025, a winding-up order was made against Prax Lindsey Oil Refinery Limited, Prax Storage Lindsey Limited, and Prax Terminals Killingholme Limited. The court appointed the Official Receiver, Gareth Jonathan Allen, as Liquidator.

Following an application made by the Official Receiver, the court has also appointed Matthew Callaghan, Andrew Johnson, Joanne Hewitt-Schembri and Samuel Ballinger of FTI Consulting LLP as Special Managers of the companies. The Special Managers have been appointed to assist the Official Receiver with the liquidations.

The Official Receiver will wind-up the companies in accordance with his statutory duties. He also has a duty to investigate the cause of the companies’ failure and conduct of current and former directors.

Information for customers and suppliers

If you are a customer of Prax Lindsey Oil Refinery Limited, Prax Storage Lindsey Limited, and Prax Terminals Killingholme Limited please contact the Special Managers via email: PLOR.customers@fticonsulting.com.

If you are a supplier of Prax Lindsey Oil Refinery Limited, Prax Storage Lindsey Limited, or Prax Terminals Killingholme Limited, please contact the Special Managers via email: PLOR.suppliers@fticonsulting.com

Information for creditors

You will need to register as a creditor in the liquidation Prax Lindsey Oil Refinery Limited, Prax Storage Lindsey Limited, and Prax Terminals Killingholme Limited if:

you have not been paid for goods or services you’ve supplied

you have paid the company for goods or services that you have not received.

To register as a creditor, you will need to complete a Proof of Debt, clearly identifying which company owes you money. A Proof of Debt form can be downloaded at GOV.UK

Please return the form, together with all supporting documentation, to the Liquidator at PLOR.Creditor@Insolvency.gov.uk

Once you have registered and the Official Receiver receives your Proof of Debt he will add you to the list of creditors and include you on future correspondence about the liquidation.

Information for sub-contractors

If you are a sub-contractor of Prax Lindsey Oil Refinery Limited, Prax Storage Lindsey Limited, or Prax Terminals Killingholme Limited and are owed money, then you should register as a creditor and will need to complete a Proof of Debt. This can be downloaded at GOV.UK

Please return the form, together with all supporting documentation, to the Liquidator at PLOR.Creditor@Insolvency.gov.uk.

If you were a sub-contractor of any other company in the State Oil group, you should contact that company if you have any concerns.