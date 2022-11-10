Pre- and postnatal exercise programmes launched

The Couch to Fitness programmes are the first of their kind to be endorsed by the Active Pregnancy Foundation

New and expectant mothers are being helped to get active thanks to new free programmes from Our Parks, designed specifically for them.

We’ve invested £311,000 of National Lottery money in Our Parks to develop, while working closely with London Sport, their Couch to Fitness programmes.

The latest two are focussed on pre- and postnatal exercise and designed by experts to meet the needs of women in these stages of life, when we know being active comes with additional challenges.

Both have also been reviewed and endorsed by the Active Pregnancy Foundation, who have developed a pre-exercise screening to ensure the programmes are suitable for the intended audiences.