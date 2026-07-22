UK Health Security Agency
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Precautionary medical evacuation following a potential healthcare related exposure to Ebola
The UK government has worked with the NHS, the government of the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC) and international health partners to medically evacuate a humanitarian worker who has been treating patients with Ebola in the DRC.
Medical evacuation has been arranged as a highly precautionary measure following a potential healthcare related exposure to Ebola.
UKHSA works with international partners to ensure that any British residents who may be at risk can be safely returned home and given the treatment and care required. The individual is a UK resident who has been working with a humanitarian organisation in DRC supporting the Ebola outbreak response.
The individual is not currently displaying any symptoms and remains well, but as a precautionary measure they have been evacuated on a flight chartered solely for the evacuation. They are now being assessed and monitored in isolation by infectious disease specialists at a London hospital. The incubation period of Ebola ranges from 2 to 21 days and the individual will be closely monitored and required to isolate throughout this period.
There are currently no confirmed cases of Ebola in the UK and the risk to the general public remains low. UKHSA will provide further updates if there is any change to the current situation.
Richard Pebody, Director, Epidemic and Emerging Infections at UKHSA, said:
The risk to the general public remains low. This individual has been transferred out of an abundance of caution, and we’re pleased they remain well.
Original article link: https://www.gov.uk/government/news/precautionary-medical-evacuation-following-a-potential-healthcare-related-exposure-to-ebola
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