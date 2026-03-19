Predatory DJ who used his job to lure children to his home and abuse them jailed

A DJ who systematically groomed and abused girls as young as nine in the late 1990s has been jailed for a further 12 years, on top of an existing 24-year sentence.

Darren Gibson, 56, pleaded guilty to 43 counts of child sexual abuse, including eight counts of rape, in November, whilst already serving a 24-year sentence for similar offences.

His adoptive sister, who was also his partner, Rebecca Kirton, 41, also pleaded guilty to 14 counts of child sexual abuse for her role in the offending. She was handed a further 7 years and 6 months on top of her existing 12 year sentence.

Darren Gibson and Rebecca Kirton

Both defendants had previously been found guilty of 14 counts of child sexual abuse at a trial at Leeds Crown Court in November 2024. Following coverage of their successful conviction in the media, further complainants began reporting allegations about the couple to police, prompting a new investigation by West Yorkshire Police.

Recently at Leeds Crown Court, the sentences handed to the pair reflect offences they carried out against 12 further victims who were aged between nine and 15 at the time of the abuse. Darren Gibson will have to serve a minimum of 24 years of his sentence.

Senior Crown Prosecutor for CPS Yorkshire & Humberside Julie Moss yesterday said:

"Darren Gibson systematically preyed on young girls over several years, using his position as a DJ at local children's events to target young children and take advantage of trust placed in him by the local community to cover up his criminality. "Rebecca Kirton was not a passive bystander. She actively facilitated Gibson’s abuse, helped him access his victims and frequently carried out the abhorrent abuse herself. "Gibson thought only of himself and his own sexual gratification through all of his offending. Both he and Kirton showed complete disregard for the devastating and lasting impact of their actions on very young and clearly vulnerable children. “The 12 victims in this case have experienced the unthinkable. They were systematically abused when they were far too young to understand what was happening to them, let alone consent. All of them have shown immense bravery in coming forward to report the abuse - the impact of which has not dwindled in the two decades since it took place. I hope today's sentences can finally bring them some sense of justice for the immense and lasting harm they have suffered. “The CPS will always seek justice for victims of child sexual abuse, no matter how much time has passed.”

Background to the case

Between 1997 and 2004, Darren Gibson targeted victims at children's events where he performed as a DJ, including a 'crisps and pop' night at a local children's club. He also picked up other victims in his local area - presenting himself as a trusted, friendly figure to young girls before subjecting them to sustained sexual abuse, often continuing for multiple years.

Rebecca Kirton was Gibson’s adopted sister, but the two also shared a romantic relationship - something which came out in interview at their first trial. Kirton played a key role in facilitating Gibson's offending, acting as a conduit to provide him with access to victims and assisting in the abuse.

Much of the abuse took place at the pair’s home, in Gibson’s car, at venues where he performed, and other locations. One victim explained how Gibson targeted her at a 14th birthday party where he was performing, before taking them to a local nightclub and then back to his home where he sexually abused her.

Gibson often plied his young victims with alcohol and, on occasion, drugs, before carrying out his abuse. He even took some of his victims to obtain contraception so he could abuse them without protection.

Upon their arrest, both Gibson and Kirton refused to engage with police before pleading guilty in November to all the charges against them.

Notes to Editors