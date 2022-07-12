Department for Work and Pensions
Preferred candidate for new Pensions Ombudsman announced
Dominic Harris is the preferred candidate for the role of Pensions Ombudsman and Pensions Protection Fund Ombudsman, the DWP yesterday (11 July 2022) announced.
The appointment is subject to a pre-appointment hearing by the Work and Pensions Select Committee, which will take place on Wednesday 13th July 2022.
Harris is currently a Partner in the Pensions Team at law firm CMS. He also serves as Chair of the Investment and Defined Contribution Committee of the Association of Pension Lawyers.
The Pensions Ombudsman Service is an independent organisation set up by law to investigate complaints about pension administration. It is a Tribunal non-departmental public body of the Department for Work and Pensions (DWP).
The role of Pensions Ombudsman is a public appointment made by the Secretary of State for the Department for Work and Pensions. The appointment process has been an open competition regulated by The Office for the Commissioner of Public Appointments.
- The Pension Ombudsman is a full-time role and the Ombudsman is entitled to an annual remuneration of £143,095, which is uprated annually.
