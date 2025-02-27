Preferred candidate to lead Office for Students confirmed

Professor Edward Peck CBE named as preferred candidate to be the next Chair of the Office for Students by Education Secretary

The Education Secretary Bridget Phillipson has named Professor Edward William Peck CBE as her preferred candidate to be the next Chair of the Office for Students.

Professor Peck will now go on to attend a pre-appointment hearing before the Education Select Committee on 4 March.

The Office for Students (OfS) is the independent regulator of higher education in England. It is responsible for ensure that every student has a fulfilling university experience that enriches their lives and careers. Following last year’s election one of its top priorities has been monitoring the financial sustainability of the sector.

Professor Peck has been selected following a rigorous assessment process conducted in accordance with the Governance Code on Public Appointments. He currently serves as Chair of the HE Mental Health Implementation Taskforce and is the DfE’s Student Support Champion, and will stand down as Vice Chancellor of Nottingham Trent University this summer.

If appointed Professor Peck will take over from Sir David Behan, who was appointed interim chair last year following Lord Wharton of Yarm’s resignation. Sir David’s independent review, Fit for the Future, was published in July and is informing the OfS’s priorities on financial sustainability and quality.

Education Secretary Bridget Phillipson said:

Professor Peck has played a key role in supporting students and has a wealth of experience that will be instrumental in guiding the OfS forward. I look forward to finalising his appointment. He will play a vital part in supporting higher education providers’ financial sustainability and breaking down barriers to opportunity. Through our Plan for Change we want to ensure students from all backgrounds are at the heart of the higher education system, and receive a high quality education that will help them drive growth as we fix the foundations of our economy. I would like to thank Sir David for his independent review and the work he has done as interim chair which will inform the strategic direction of the OfS as it implements his core recommendations.

The Chair leads the OfS at board level, working with Ministers and the Chief Executive to provide clear leadership and priorities for the next phase of the OfS’ critical work.

Since 2014 Professor Peck has served as Vice Chancellor of Nottingham Trent University, and currently holds roles as a trustee of UCAS, Chair of the HE Mental Health Implementation Taskforce and the DfE’s first Student Support Champion. Following his appointment he will stand down from these roles.

He has also served on the Independent Advisory Panel for Post-18 Education and Funding (the Augar Review), and from 2008-2014 was Pro Vice-Chancellor and Head of the College of Social Sciences at the University of Birmingham.

Following his pre-appointment hearing, the Education Select Committee will publish their recommendations, which the Education Secretary will consider before deciding whether to finalise the appointment.