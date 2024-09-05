National Ombudsmen
|Printable version
Pregnant woman turned away after Ealing council uses outdated definition of domestic abuse, Ombudsman says
Ealing council wrongly turned away a pregnant woman who approached it for help with housing, despite police and other agencies saying it was not safe for her to return to her tenancy in another area.
The woman had suffered domestic abuse and harassment at the hands of her former partner, and was sofa-surfing with family in Ealing, when she approached the council for help.
But despite having family support in the area, and the fact the police, her midwife and an independent domestic violence advisor raised concerns about the risk to the woman and her unborn child, the council decided she did not meet its criteria for help.
The council decided there were ‘no special circumstances’ to exempt her from meeting its local residency criteria to enable her to join the housing register.
The woman appealed the council’s decision, but it remained firm that it was correct.
The Local Government and Social Care Ombudsman was asked to investigate. It found the council used an outdated, narrow definition of domestic abuse, limiting it to physical attacks. This is contrary to the legal definition that includes non-physical abuse, including psychological abuse and coercive and controlling behaviour, which came into force in 2021.
The Ombudsman also found the council disregarded information that the ex-partner had kicked in the woman’s door, because the police took no further action to prosecute the partner. Instead of relying on the lower ‘balance of probabilities’ standard of proof it should do when making decisions, the council instead applied the higher ‘beyond reasonable doubt’ standard of proof used in a legal criminal case, which was completely wrong.
Local Government and Social Care Ombudsman, Ms Amerdeep Somal said:
“This case demonstrates a clear lack of understanding within the council’s housing department of what constitutes domestic abuse, as defined by law. The idea that domestic abuse is limited to physical violence is outdated. This lack of knowledge could potentially have affected other vulnerable people in the council’s area.
“It failed to even investigate whether it owed her a duty to house her, or to offer her interim accommodation. Instead, it left a pregnant woman to sofa-surf with family.
“This woman had the additional distress and indignity of giving birth not knowing where she and her baby would live.
“I hope the measures the council has agreed to put in place will ensure other vulnerable people who have suffered domestic abuse do not have their experiences discounted in future.”
The Local Government and Social Care Ombudsman remedies injustice and shares learning from investigations to help improve public, and adult social care, services. In this case the council has agreed to apologise to the woman, review her homelessness status, and review her application to its housing register. It will also pay her £1,000 to recognise the significant distress she endured.
The Ombudsman has the power to make recommendations to improve processes for the wider public. In this case the council will provide training and guidance on domestic abuse to those staff involved in the homelessness and housing process.
Latest News from
National Ombudsmen
Draft Public Service Ombudsman Bill laid in Parliament05/12/2016 12:37:21
A new complaints body will provide the public with greater confidence that their voices have been heard.
Teen with significant support needs on brink of homelessness because Devon County Council couldn’t decide where he should live23/08/2024 11:15:00
A teenager with Autism and ADHD was less than a week away from being made homeless because Devon County Council had not decided where he should live when he became 18.
Teen with significant support needs on brink of homelessness because Devon County Council couldn’t decide where he should live22/08/2024 16:15:00
A teenager with Autism and ADHD was less than a week away from being made homeless because Devon County Council had not decided where he should live when he became 18.
Ombudsman warns of surge in maternity investigations20/08/2024 09:15:00
England’s Health Ombudsman has warned that women and babies are being put at risk after a worrying rise in the number of investigations about maternity care.
Kingston council slept on resident’s fly-tipping concerns, Ombudsman reports07/08/2024 11:20:00
A dumped mattress caused so much dismay for one Kingston resident that he took his complaint all the way to the Local Government and Social Care Ombudsman.
Homeless Lewisham mother placed in mouldy accommodation near to her abuser – Ombudsman reports01/08/2024 09:15:00
Lewisham council has agreed to pay a mother more than £14,000 after it left her in such poorly maintained temporary accommodation that it hospitalised her child.
Ombudsman issues practical guidance to council housing officers31/07/2024 15:05:00
Officers who make decisions on people’s housing needs based on medical assessments, have been provided with a new good practice guide by the Local Government and Social Care Ombudsman.
Councils compounding residents’ concerns by failing to deliver improvements on time24/07/2024 16:05:00
People who have been treated poorly by their local council are all too often having their situations made worse when their council delays putting things right.
Councils and NHS need to work more closely to improve local care18/07/2024 14:15:00
Integrated Care Systems are not doing enough to put the vulnerable people they support at the heart of what they do, according to a new report issued jointly by the Local Government and Social Care Ombudsman and the Parliamentary and Health Service Ombudsman.