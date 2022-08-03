techUK
|Printable version
Preparations intensify ahead of WRC-23
UK regulator Ofcom, the European Commission, and the EU’s spectrum advisory group RSPG have all launched consultations on their positions for the upcoming World Radiocommunication Conference (WRC-23).
The WRC-23 will be held in Dubai from 20 November to 15 December 2023, where the Radio Regulations, a treaty-level document, will be amended.
As Ofcom prepares for the conference, they are inviting views to develop the UK’s position on potential updates to the Radio Regulations. Ofcom represents the UK at WRCs, and has published a Call for Input, which highlights the key issues to be discussed at WRC-23 and explains why they matter to the UK.
Inputs are sought in the following areas among others:
- The use of the 6 GHz band for future services
- The future use of the 470-694 MHz
- Inter-satellite links
- additional satellite allocations in support of narrowband IoT “M2M”
- Regulatory conditions for HIBS
- New spectrum allocation in the 40-50 MHz range to support and enhance climate monitoring spectrum allocation in the 40-50 MHz range to support and enhance climate monitoring
The Call for Input closes on 29 September 2022.
European consultations
The European Commission is also seeking feedback regarding a common EU position to be negotiated by Member States on behalf of the EU at the upcoming World Radiocommunication Conference 2023.
The Commission does not have voting rights at WRCs per se, although spectrum policy is a shared competence between the EU and EU Member States. For such reasons, a Council Decision will be taken based on a Commission proposal for a common EU position regarding spectrum issues which fall into EU competence.
Some of the these include the Copernicus program, or the future use of the 6 GHz band.
Simultaneously, the Radio Spectrum Policy Group (RSPG) is also consulting in its recently published Interinc Opinion on WRC-23.
Original article link: https://www.techuk.org/resource/preparations-intensify-ahead-of-wrc-23.html
Latest News from
techUK
techUK Intelligent Mobility and Transport programme reveals new strategy03/08/2022 12:15:00
Activity will demonstrate how technology is enabling transport decarbonisation and improving customer experiences while addressing the wider social impacts of transport innovation.
techUK Intelligent Mobility and Transport programme unveils new strategy02/08/2022 15:10:00
Activity will demonstrate how technology is enabling transport decarbonisation and improving customer experiences while addressing the wider social impacts of transport innovation.
Guest blog: Sourcing for change29/07/2022 11:25:00
Guest blog from Jonathan Stern, Public Sector Director, Computacenter.
Artificial Intelligence in Life Sciences: An Evolving Risk Landscape28/07/2022 16:25:00
Read the second article in a series on AI in Life Sciences authored by techUK members Marsh in collaboration with the law firm Kennedys.
Changes to Help: to Grow Digital open the scheme to more small businesses28/07/2022 11:25:00
On Monday 25 July, The Department for Business Energy and Industrial Strategy (BEIS) announced that the Help to Grow: Digital scheme, a government initiative that provides free and impartial advice as well as a discount of up to £5,000 for SMEs to invest in productivity-enhanced software, will be subject to major changes.
The Defence Technology Exploitation Programme28/07/2022 10:20:00
The Defence and Security Accelerator (DASA) supported by Innovate UK has launched a new opportunity to apply for grant funding.
Government unveils vision of 'contactless digital border'28/07/2022 09:20:00
Home Office believes use of new technology will mean people can enter the UK without going through a gate or being checked by an official
New forensic 'digivan' to help police investigate rape27/07/2022 14:15:00
A new digital forensic vehicle known as a ‘digivan’ is being used by Northamptonshire Police to help gather evidence, and improve the policing experience for victims of rape and serious sexual assault.