Prepare for winter: vaccinations and self-care to stay well
Simple steps to stay well and reduce demand on the NHS.
As we head into autumn and winter, the Welsh Government is reminding everyone a few simple actions can help protect you and your family from common winter illnesses and support the NHS to focus on people who need the most care.
Vaccination is one of the best ways to prevent the spread of flu, respiratory syncytial virus (RSV), and other common respiratory viruses, which traditionally increase during the colder months, alongside the occasional peaks of coronavirus (COVID-19) cases throughout the year.
Flu vaccinations for children are already underway in schools and the adult flu and COVID-19 vaccination programme will begin on 1 October 2024.
For the first time, pregnant women are being offered the RSV vaccine to help protect newborn babies from this virus, which can lead to serious complications, especially in winter. The RSV vaccine is also being offered to people as they turn 75 years old as part of a year-round programme which launched earlier this month in Wales.
Cabinet Secretary for Health and Social Care, Jeremy Miles, said:
As our health and care services prepare for winter, we can all take steps to protect ourselves and each other.
Taking up the offer of vaccination if you are eligible for a flu jab, for a COVID-19 booster or the new RSV vaccine will help protect you from these common illnesses. Pharmacies provide expert advice and treatment for a wide range of common conditions from coughs and colds to stomach issues and can help to ease the pressure on GP and other NHS services to make sure they are there for those who need the most care and support.
The Welsh Government has today issued a Winter Respiratory Framework to help health and care services manage the expected rise in respiratory illnesses over the winter months to protect the most vulnerable in society from serious illness.
Health boards across Wales have also been given guidance to ensure infection prevention measures in healthcare settings are robust to keep people safe and maintain the efficiency of health services throughout the winter.
The Public Health Wales website provides details about eligibility for the NHS flu and COVID-19 vaccines.
Original article link: https://www.gov.wales/prepare-winter-vaccinations-and-self-care-stay-well
