Prepare now, don't wait: Bird keepers urged to act ahead of winter bird flu risk

Bird keepers across Wales are being urged to prepare now, as the higher-risk winter period for avian influenza approaches.

All bird keepers in Wales are urged to review biosecurity now, ahead of the higher-risk winter period

Strict biosecurity and hygiene is the most effective way to protect flocks from avian influenza

Biosecurity self-assessment checklists are available to help keepers identify and close any gaps

Every bird keeper in Wales, whether they keep a few pet birds or a large commercial flock, should act to protect their birds now, not wait until the risk increases.

Keepers are asked to review their biosecurity today, complete a self-assessment checklist, and build good practice into their daily routine.

Clinical signs of avian influenza may include a swollen head, blue discolouration of the neck and throat, loss of appetite, respiratory distress, diarrhoea, a drop in egg production, and increased mortality.

Bird keepers who suspect avian influenza in their flock must contact the Animal and Plant Health Agency (APHA) immediately on 0300 303 8268.

Chief Veterinary Officer for Wales, Dr Richard Irvine, said: