Preparedness is the foundation of effective resilience
Being prepared is about taking action before an emergency happens – identifying risks, planning ahead, and making sure people have the knowledge, skills and confidence to respond when it matters most.
In the UK’s resilience system, preparedness helps protect people, safeguard essential services, and reduce the impact of disruption. Whether it’s a local incident or a national crisis, well-prepared teams can act faster, make better decisions, and support recovery more effectively.
At the UK Resilience Academy, we provide learning, education and development that supports preparedness at every level.
Our courses and resources are designed for people working across local authorities, emergency services, health, voluntary organisations, central government and beyond.
Whether you’re just starting in a resilience role or you’re an experienced practitioner, we can help you build capability and confidence.
You’ll find a wide range of support to help you strengthen your approach — from scenario planning and exercising to roles and responsibilities, recovery and lessons learned. Our learning is practical, relevant and focused on real-world challenges.
Preparedness isn’t a one-off task — it’s a continuous process of learning, testing and improving. The earlier we plan, the better we perform. And when we prepare well, we support safer, more resilient communities.
