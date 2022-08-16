Preparing for A Level results day

A Level Results day is just around the corner! And I know that these next few days will be filled with some excitement and probably some (or maybe a lot) of nerves. I think the important thing to remember is that no matter what results you get, you have all navigated a tricky and challenging time – you should be really proud of yourselves.

Over the last year, I have had the privilege of visiting schools all around England and talking to you all about your experiences of school. I know that exams can feel stressful – this year’s A-Level students had it particularly hard. I heard from a lot of you that having such important exams as the first exams you ever sat was really challenging. But I also heard from your teachers that a lot of you showed resilience, dedication and focus. So, I really hope that you get the results you hoped for and they unlock your next big step into adult life.

If you don’t get the results you want, it’s important that you use that resilience that you have built up over the last few years. Talk to the adults around you and I am sure they will tell you of people they know that didn’t get the results they wanted and still went on to have successful and happy careers. There are always other routes to success – you just may have a slightly different journey than you expected.

It’s always important to reflect on successes and challenges but I hope over the next few days you can try to calm the nerves, go out and see your friends and enjoy what summer has to bring. No matter what happens, there are people around you that can support you.

For care-experienced children, local authorities should be providing support on results day if things don’t go the way you expect . My Help at Hand team is also available to any child in care or care leaver whose local authority isn’t providing the right help through the University clearing process, and can also support with finding alternative accommodation and can liaise with the university’s care leavers support team.

I wish you all the best of luck with your results. I feel an immense sense of pride for the children of England and I know that you can achieve anything you put your mind to!