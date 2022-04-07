Scottish Government
Preparing for future pandemics
Chair appointed to committee.
Professor Andrew Morris has been appointed as Chair of the Scottish Government’s Standing Committee on Pandemic Preparedness (SCoPP).
Professor Morris is Professor of Medicine and Vice Principal of Data Science at the University of Edinburgh and Director and CEO of Health Data Research UK,
The Committee meets today to discuss how it will fulfil the First Minister’s commission to advise on how Scotland can be as prepared as possible to meet future pandemics. Members will prepare an initial report on priorities within six months, with a final report produced within a further 18 months.
Professor Morris said:
“I look forward to working with my fellow committee members to address these important issues. We will engage with clinicians and the wider scientific community in Scotland to ensure that our work is informed by a range of expertise. We will also look to international experience to ensure our report reflects the global nature of pandemics and the international learning that will help us best prepare Scotland to face the future.”
Health Secretary Humza Yousaf said:
“We are very pleased that Professor Andrew Morris has agreed to be the Chair of the SCoPP. He is adept at distilling complicated science and disparate views into clear and succinct advice to the Scottish Government.
“His reputation with his peers and internationally means we will benefit from his expertise and ability as well as his wide range of contacts from the UK and beyond. We look forward to continuing our relationship as we move through the stages of the pandemic.”
Background
Standing Committee on Pandemics
The first meeting of the Committee was on 19 August 2021. It was chaired by Professor Linda Bauld, the Bruce and John Usher Professor of Public Health at the University of Edinburgh. Professor Bauld has since been appointed as Chief Social Policy Adviser for the Scottish Government. Future pandemic expert group established
Professor Morris is also Chair of the Scottish Government’s Covid-19 Advisory Group, which will continue to advise on novel scientific and technical aspects of the current pandemic as necessary.
Original article link: https://www.gov.scot/news/preparing-for-future-pandemics/
