National Cyber Security Centre
|Printable version
Preparing for post-quantum threat will make "fixing the Millennium Bug look easy"
NCSC's CTO urges organisations to recognise “decade-long, national-scale technology change” required to prepare for the post-quantum threat.
- Organisations urged to recognise significance of “decade-long, national-scale technology change” required to prepare for the post-quantum threat
- New consultancy scheme, announced at flagship CYBERUK conference, to offer expertise on migrating to post-quantum cryptography
- NCSC CTO calls for rethink of how players in technology ecosystem design and sustain products and networks and the market incentives associated
The transformation required for organisations in the UK to be ready for the threat of post-quantum computing will be “colossal”, according to the Chief Technology Officer of the National Cyber Security Centre (NCSC).
Speaking in a keynote address on the first day of the NCSC’s flagship conference CYBERUK, Ollie Whitehouse is expected to say that preparing for a post-quantum world will take “a complex change programme that makes fixing the Millennium Bug look easy.”
The NCSC, a part of GCHQ, published guidance in March, setting clear timelines for the UK’s migration to post quantum cryptography (PQC). Whitehouse will tell an audience in Manchester that these preparations amount to “a decade-long, national-scale technology change programme to uplift the foundations of our connected systems.”
Whitehouse is expected to announce the launch of a new assured PQC consultancy scheme to offer help and expertise to organisations, helping them to offer PQC expertise to the marketplace, and ensuring that high calibre skills will be available at the scale the UK needs.
Ollie Whitehouse will also say that the age of autonomous technology is now with us, which has cyber-physical implications with real-world impact. To prepare for such a world, he will say that we must learn from the past and the market incentives to produce and consume secure technology.
He will say all organisations must better manage their technical debt whilst calling on vendors to design and sustain their products and services in a way that builds competitive advantage and unlocks sustainable, corporate value whilst being sufficiently resilient.
He will warn that not doing so risks repeating avoidable security failures that have manifested since the rise of the internet.
Speaking to the conference, Ollie Whitehouse is expected to say:
“Science and technology continue to evolve at an ever-accelerating rate. Technology continues to diversify in terms of supply and is becoming increasingly complex. And investment in technology continues to grow with little incentive to deliver cyber resilient solutions.
“Without radical and sustained interventions, we are at real risk of repeating the last 30 years but with far graver consequences if we do not address the fundamental market failures which have manifested.”
Original article link: https://www.ncsc.gov.uk/news/preparing-for-post-quantum-threat
Latest News from
National Cyber Security Centre
UK pioneering global move away from passwords08/05/2025 12:15:00
Government to roll out passkey technology across digital services as an alternative to SMS-based verification.
UK critical systems at increased risk from 'digital divide' created by AI threats08/05/2025 11:15:00
New report warns that organisations unable to defend AI-enabled threats are exposed to greater cyber risk.
UK Space Agency: How we protected the UK and space in March 202514/04/2025 11:17:00
This report was issued in April 2025 and covers the time period 1 March 2025 to 31 March 2025 inclusive.
Business leaders supported to bolster online defences to safeguard growth08/04/2025 14:17:00
Directors and company boards are being urged to shore up their cyber defences using new guidance published today, in a bid to protect their organisations from the growing tide of online threats.
Cyber chiefs unveil new roadmap for post-quantum cryptography migration20/03/2025 15:25:00
New guidance from the NCSC outlines a three-phase timeline for organisations to transition to quantum-resistant encryption methods by 2035.
Young people urged to ‘Think Fraud’ over rent offers03/03/2025 14:17:00
New data shows 18 to 39 year olds account for almost 3 quarters of rental fraud reports as phase 2 of nationwide ‘Stop! Think Fraud’ campaign launches.
Cyber agencies unveil new guidelines to secure edge devices from increasing threat05/02/2025 16:15:00
New guidelines encourage device manufacturers to include and enable standard logging and forensic features that are robust and secure by default.
New proposals to counter ransomware: Have your say15/01/2025 15:10:00
Help shape the proposals aimed at striking a significant blow to the ransomware criminal business model in the UK.