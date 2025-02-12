Scottish Government
|Printable version
Preparing for sustainable farming
Payments to continue in 2025-26.
Farmers and crofters will be able to continue to access payments to carry out soil analysis, carbon audits, and animal health and welfare interventions for an extra year, Rural Affairs Secretary Mairi Gougeon has confirmed.
The ‘Preparing for Sustainable Farming’ payments were originally due to end next month (March), but activities performed during 2025 will continue to be funded and claims will be accepted up until the end of February 2026.
So far, more than 8,500 claims have been received since 2022.
This funding helps farmers and crofters meet the requirements of the Whole Farm Plan, including financial support towards the cost of soil analysis and £500 towards having a Carbon Audit performed.
Additionally, support is available for animal health and welfare interventions, with £750 for first time claimants and £500 for those who have already benefited in previous years.
Ms Gougeon said:
“In 2025, businesses are being asked to undertake two out of the following plans and audits: animal health and welfare plan; nature report; carbon report; integrated pest management plan; and soil report. Businesses are free to select which two they undertake, based on their business practices.
“All through the reform of direct support we have been clear that there will be no cliff edges in payments that agriculture businesses rely on. By extending the ‘Preparing for Sustainable Farming’ payments for an extra year we continue to stand with farmers to help them meet the climate, biodiversity and efficiency conditions for payments to support their business.”
Background
Original article link: https://www.gov.scot/news/preparing-for-sustainable-farming-2/
Latest News from
Scottish Government
Funding boost to tackle gender-based violence12/02/2025 10:05:00
More than 100 organisations across Scotland working to tackle violence against women and girls will share in a funding uplift of £2.4 million.
Building consensus on Council Tax reform11/02/2025 15:05:00
The public will be invited to submit their views on how to make the Council Tax system fairer, as part of wider efforts to explore options and build a consensus for potential reform.
Supporting Orkney’s farmers and food producers11/02/2025 13:05:00
Orkney’s farmers, crofters and producers could benefit from a new local abattoir which will help them bring their produce to market, benefit the island’s economy and support high-welfare meat production.
Harbour and grey seals: distribution maps11/02/2025 12:05:00
This study presents updated at-sea distribution maps for both harbour and grey seals in Scotland to inform marine spatial planning. The maps are generated using regional habitat preference relationships derived from new tracking data and estimates of seal abundance.
Growing Orkney’s renewables potential11/02/2025 10:05:00
Ambitious plans to create a major new renewables hub in Orkney have been accelerated with a £5 million grant to help take the project to the next stage.
Gender export gap in Scotland: research10/02/2025 15:05:00
Research commissioned by the Scottish Government to understand what is holding women back from exporting and the difference their increased participation in trade could make to Scotland’s economy.
Improving lives through AI10/02/2025 13:05:00
Artificial Intelligence (AI) is to be harnessed to develop technologies to address issues such as cancer risk amongst rescue workers.
Public participation in policymaking: exploring and understanding impact10/02/2025 12:05:00
Through a review of academic literature and engagement with expert stakeholders in the field of participatory and deliberative democracy, this report explores how impact from public participation processes is conceptualised, occurs in practice, and might be better evaluated in a government setting.