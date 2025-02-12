Payments to continue in 2025-26.

Farmers and crofters will be able to continue to access payments to carry out soil analysis, carbon audits, and animal health and welfare interventions for an extra year, Rural Affairs Secretary Mairi Gougeon has confirmed.

The ‘Preparing for Sustainable Farming’ payments were originally due to end next month (March), but activities performed during 2025 will continue to be funded and claims will be accepted up until the end of February 2026.

So far, more than 8,500 claims have been received since 2022.

This funding helps farmers and crofters meet the requirements of the Whole Farm Plan, including financial support towards the cost of soil analysis and £500 towards having a Carbon Audit performed.

Additionally, support is available for animal health and welfare interventions, with £750 for first time claimants and £500 for those who have already benefited in previous years.

Ms Gougeon said:

“In 2025, businesses are being asked to undertake two out of the following plans and audits: animal health and welfare plan; nature report; carbon report; integrated pest management plan; and soil report. Businesses are free to select which two they undertake, based on their business practices.

“All through the reform of direct support we have been clear that there will be no cliff edges in payments that agriculture businesses rely on. By extending the ‘Preparing for Sustainable Farming’ payments for an extra year we continue to stand with farmers to help them meet the climate, biodiversity and efficiency conditions for payments to support their business.”

Background

Preparing for Sustainable Farming guidance