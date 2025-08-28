Preparing for Vaping Products Duty and the Vaping Duty Stamps scheme

The UK Government is introducing a Vaping Products Duty (VPD) at a flat rate of £2.20 per 10 ml of vaping liquid, alongside a Vaping Duty Stamp (VDS) scheme requiring stamps to be affixed to vaping products.

From 1 April 2026, businesses that manufacture, import or store vaping products in the UK must apply for approval for the VPD and VDS schemes, ahead of them coming into force on 1 October 2026.

HMRC has published guidance to help businesses prepare, covering:

who these duties affect

what vaping products are covered

applying for approval

record keeping

next steps and contact information

(Source: HM Revenue & Customs)

