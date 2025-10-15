Preparing for wildfires

Learning lessons and building resilience.

Representatives of organisations involved in tackling the wildfires which took place across Scotland this year are coming together to reflect on how to prevent future incidents.

The event is a result of Scotland enduring the largest wildfires in living memory, with 13 wildfire alerts in Scotland this year alone and Dava in the Highlands enduring the worst damage.

It will be co-chaired by Agriculture Minister Jim Fairlie and Community Safety Minister Siobhian Brown in the Cairngorms National Park and attendees will include the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service (SFRS), NatureScot, Scottish Land and Estates, land managers and environmental organisations.

Mr Fairlie yesterday said:

“It took an astonishing effort across so many sites to tackle the wildfires we saw this year, and we are grateful to all those who helped. This is a chance for us to look at what worked, and what lessons we need to learn from what happened.”

Ms Brown yesterday said:

“Since the wildfires, we’ve engaged closely with SFRS, local communities and Scottish public sector bodies on building resilience to wildfires. “We continue to support the full implementation of the SFRS wildfire strategy, which will see the continued roll-out this year of new equipment, vehicles and Personal Protective Equipment.”

SFRS Director of Prevention, Assistant Chief Officer Jon Henderson yesterday said:

“This year Scotland has faced an unprecedented scale of wildfire risk, and our crews have attended more than 200 wildfires across the country. “Wildfires can employ a significant amount of our resources, they also have the potential to burn for days and devastate vast areas of land and wildlife, threatening the welfare of nearby communities. “We will continue to work closely with our partners, landowners and communities in both our response and importantly to help prevent wildfires, and we welcome the opportunity to participate in this summit."

Head of Land Management at the Cairngorms National Park Authority, Colin McClean, yesterday said:

"The Park Authority welcomes this event, which provides an opportunity for critical conversations to take place on wildfire mitigation and management. “Alongside ministers and stakeholders, we look forward to discussing solutions for building on the work we are already doing here in the National Park. Through our Integrated Wildfire Management Plan, the Climate Adaptation Fund and the new fire byelaw (recently approved by Scottish Ministers and coming into effect in 2026), we are putting in place clear, practical measures to reduce the risk of wildfire. Coming together at events like this will help strengthen that work and ensure we are as prepared and resilient as possible."

A roundtable discussion with MSPs will be held following Parliamentary recess to share the findings from wildfire engagements to date and to give parliamentarians the opportunity to make contributions before any next steps.