Preparing Scotland for the future

FM: Government fighting Scotland’s corner.

First Minister John Swinney has announced he will bring forward the Scottish Government's legislative programme to ensure the country is as prepared as possible to secure its future in the face of the uncertainty facing the global economy.

Speaking during a press conference at Bute House, the First Minister announced the Programme for Government will be presented to the Scottish Parliament on Tuesday 6 May 2025.

It will set out the actions the Scottish Government will take to ensure resilience and deliver on the four core priorities to eradicate child poverty, grow the economy, tackle the climate emergency and ensure high quality and sustainable public services.

The First Minister also set out plans to immediately begin work with key partners in the business community and trade unions to map out the actions required in Scotland, and the UK as a whole, to respond to emerging economic challenges and ensure the needs of the devolved nations are at the heart of UK decision-making.

First Minister John Swinney yesterday said:

“I know that this is a time of great uncertainty for people, that many families and businesses are worried about what global events will mean for them. “We face yet another storm, after almost two decades of knocks and challenges – the financial crisis, austerity, Brexit, Covid, the energy price spike following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, the subsequent inflation spike. Each has weakened us in some way, but none has defeated us. “The Programme for Government will be laser-focused on delivery. It will set out what I believe my government can and will deliver for the people of Scotland over the coming year. “The economic headwinds are blowing strong across the Atlantic and they demand a response that is both immediate and measured. My Programme for Government will set out what practical steps we will take to strengthen our response to those headwinds and ensure Scottish business and our economy is positioned well to create jobs and grow the economy. “I want to make sure the UK Government understands where we need them to do much more to protect Scotland’s economic interests. As a result, I will be bringing together our key partners in the business community and the trades union movement on Wednesday to map out the actions we can take, here in Scotland, and which can be complemented across the UK, to respond to the emerging economic realities. That work will influence my government’s approach, and I want it to shape the response at a UK level into the bargain. “A Scotland that is wealthier, fairer, more resilient – that is my ambition. I want people feeling more confident about the future and more secure in the midst of the uncertainties, because they have a government that is fighting Scotland’s corner. “A government that is bringing people together, so that our response to the challenges we face is rooted in a Scotland that is united, prepared and determined, a Scotland confident in its ability to, once again, weather the storm and come out of that storm a great deal stronger.”

Background

The first roundtable with the business community and trade unions to determine the actions required to ensure the resilience of Scotland’s economy will be held on Wednesday 16 April 2025.