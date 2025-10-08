Preparing Wales for winter

The NHS and social care in Wales are getting extra support to prepare for winter pressures and households are getting support to stay warm.

The Welsh Government is setting out comprehensive plans before the challenges of winter arrive.

Vaccines have been bought centrally by the NHS for the first time to fight the predicted increase in flu cases this winter. The aim is to improve vaccination rates and protect more people. 99% of community pharmacies can now test and treat sore throats for free, without a doctor’s appointment, easing pressure on GPs.

The Welsh Government is investing £30 million so that more people can receive care at home, helping them leave hospital sooner, with more than £1 million in equipment and training for care homes to prevent falls among older people and reduce hospital admissions.

The Welsh Government is investing more than £30 million this year in its Nest Warm Homes scheme to help lower-income families keep warm and escape cold, damp conditions. It is also investing £600,000 to support warm welcome spaces and £940,000 to support people struggling with food costs.

Following Storms Bert and Darragh in 2024, the Welsh Government has introduced comprehensive measures to prepare for winter, including investing £6 million to improve the national Flood Warning Service. Natural Resources Wales’ 'Be Flood Ready' campaign is encouraging people to check to find out if their properties are at risk by using their postcode and signing up for free flood warnings.

First Minister Eluned Morgan yesterday said: