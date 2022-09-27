Ministry of Justice
|Printable version
Pre-recorded evidence for rape victims available nationwide
New technology which spares victims of rape the stress of being cross-examined during a live trial is now available at every Crown Court in England and Wales.
- Measure aims to reduce trauma for victims and witnesses to help them give their best evidence
- Government delivers on pledge to ensure this vital measure is available across the country
The Government yesterday (26 September) delivered on its pledge to ensure this vital measure is available nationwide to boost rape convictions and ensure better support for victims.
The tool allows victims and witnesses of crimes such as rape and modern slavery to have their cross-examination video-recorded and played later during trial. This is subject to a successful application to the court.
The recording takes place as close to the time of the offence as possible, while memories remain fresh, and helps victims avoid the stress of giving evidence under full glare of a live trial setting, which many find traumatic.
As of yesterday, the measure will be available at a final 20 Crown Courts in Buckinghamshire, Cambridgeshire, East Anglia, Essex, London and the South East, and marks the completion of national rollout.
The move follows the successful implementation for vulnerable victims, such as children or those who have limited mental and physical capacity, across the country – with more than 3,000 witnesses having already benefitted from the technology since August 2020.
Lord Chancellor and Justice Secretary Brandon Lewis yesterday said:
We’re overhauling the entire response to rape – boosting support for victims so that more cases come to court and more rapists are put behind bars.
Today we have delivered on our pledge to roll out pre-recorded evidence to every Crown Court in England and Wales, sparing victims of this awful crime the additional trauma of testifying under the full glare of a courtroom.
The successful rollout of pre-recorded evidence meets a key pledge within the Government’s Rape Review Action Plan which sets out clear actions for the police, prosecutors and courts. These include a new approach to investigations in order to reduce the number of victims withdrawing from the process and increase the number of cases reaching court.
The measure is designed to maintain a defendant’s right to a fair trial and any decision to pre-record evidence is made by a judge on a case-by-case basis. Following yesterday’s completion of national rollout to Crown Courts, the Government has announced that it will be piloted for children and vulnerable adult witnesses for all offences at Leeds Youth Court, considering how it could be used more widely in trials of under 18s.
In June, the Government published the latest Rape Review Progress report and committed to piloting specialist rape support in three courtrooms as recommended by the Joint Inspectorates of the CPS and Police. These courts offer support such as Independent Sexual Violence Advisors within the court itself as well as trauma training to court staff and are being set up at Snaresbrook, Leeds and Newcastle Crown Courts.
Notes to Editors
- This final phase will include:
- Amersham, Aylesbury, Basildon, Cambridge, Canterbury, Chelmsford, Guildford, Hove Trial Centre, King’s Lynn, Lewes, Norwich Combined Court Centre, Peterborough Combined Court Centre, Reading and Southend in the South East;
- Croydon, Snaresbrook, Southwark, the Central Criminal Court, the Inner London Sessions House and Woolwich.
Original article link: https://www.gov.uk/government/news/pre-recorded-evidence-for-rape-victims-available-nationwide
Latest News from
Ministry of Justice
Interest rate increased on the Court Funds Office special and basic accounts23/09/2022 13:15:00
The interest rates were increased for Court Funds Office special and basic accounts on the 2 September 2022.
Courts and tribunals arrangements for The Queen's State Funeral12/09/2022 16:45:00
Following the death of Her Majesty The Queen, courts and tribunals arrangements on the day of the State Funeral and access to books of condolence.
Russell Agius has been appointed as a member of the Judicial Pension Board06/09/2022 16:05:00
The Lord Chancellor has approved the appointment of Russell Agius as a member of the Judicial Pension Board.
Reappointment of lay panel member of the Judicial Conduct and Investigations Office.06/09/2022 10:15:00
The Lord Chancellor has announced the reappointment of Bronwen Curtis CBE as a lay panel member of the Judicial Conduct and Investigations Office for a third term of 9 months.
New houseblock to boost prisoner employment prospects05/09/2022 10:15:00
Prisoners will learn the skills they need to stay on the straight and narrow as the latest phase of the government’s plan to deliver 20,000 new prison places gets underway.
Millions invested to support female offenders02/09/2022 10:15:00
£24 million for services that work with women in justice system.
Becoming a Truly Data Led Justice System01/09/2022 15:15:15
Blog posted by: Richard Price, 30 August 2022 – Categories: Data, digital strategy, Justice Digital Strategy, MoJ Digital Strategy 2025, Network services, Our People, Our services, our users, Technology.
Appointment of 2 legal members of the Civil Procedure Rules Committee30/08/2022 16:10:00
The Lord Chancellor has approved the appointment of Ben Roe and Virginia Jones as legal members of the Civil Procedure Rules Committee.