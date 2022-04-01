Department of Health and Social Care
|Printable version
Prescription charge waiver for COVID-19 antivirals and therapeutic clinical trials
Update on prescription charges for COVID-19 antiviral medicines
We are pleased to announce that the arrangements that were made for the purposes of regulation 13 of the National Health Service (Charges for Drugs and Appliances) Regulations 2015, for antiviral medicines to be supplied for free to patients who have tested positive for COVID-19 and who are eligible to receive antiviral treatments for COVID-19 via Covid Medicines Delivery Units (CMDUs), will be extended until 31st March 2023. Where this cohort of patients are not already eligible for free prescriptions, the antiviral medicines will continue to be supplied free of charge.
This waiver will also apply to therapeutic treatments that are being made available through the NIHR funded HEAL-COVID clinical trial platform treating patients who have been hospitalised for COVID-19, for long-term effects and STIMULATE ICP treating community patients for long COVID.
Original article link: https://www.gov.uk/government/news/prescription-charge-waiver-for-covid-19-antivirals-and-therapeutic-clinical-trials--2
Latest News from
Department of Health and Social Care
UK medical aid donations to Ukraine hits five million items31/03/2022 15:20:00
5.29 million medical items now donated to Ukraine including lifesaving medicines, wound packs, and intensive care equipment, as UK leads humanitarian response
Secretary of State for Health and Social Care Ockenden Report Statement30/03/2022 16:10:00
Secretary of State for Health and Social Care, Sajid Javid, Oral Statement to Parliament on Ockenden Report
Government sets out next steps for living with COVID30/03/2022 10:25:00
New guidance outlines free COVID-19 tests will continue to be available to help protect specific groups once free testing for the general public ends on 1 April
Local Authorities announced as trailblazers for social care charging reform28/03/2022 10:10:10
Five local authorities in England will implement a new and improved adult social care charging reform system.
Care providers to receive fairer costs for providing care25/03/2022 16:10:00
Local authorities in England will be supported to pay a fairer rate of care to adult social care providers.
More vital medicines from UK arrive in Ukraine24/03/2022 12:10:00
UK at forefront of humanitarian response with around 4 million medical items donated
Health and Social Care Secretary Sajid Javid speech at Care England 2022 conference24/03/2022 11:15:00
The Secretary of State for Health and Social Care, Sajid Javid, gave a speech at the conference on Wednesday 23 March 2022.
UK donates 3.7 million medical items to Ukraine22/03/2022 14:10:00
More than 3.7 million items of medical supplies have been given to Ukraine by the UK to help with the response to the Russian invasion.