Single Source Regulations Office (SSRO)
|Printable version
Presentation at Make UK Defence webinar: ‘Demystifying the Single Source Regime for SMEs’
Slides from the Make UK Defence's webinar on 13 December 2023.
On 13 December we took part in Make UK Defence’s webinar: Demystifying the Single Source Regime for SMEs. Joanne Watts, SSRO’s Chief Regulatory Officer, presented alongside the UK Ministry of Defence’s Single Source Advisory Team.
The aim of the session was to help SME’s feel confident in dealing with a Qualifying Defence Contract (QDC) or a Qualifying Subcontract (QSC) and explain how to find out how to access the support available to assist them in successfully delivering their contractual commitments.
View the presentation slides: Presentation – Demystifying the Single Source Regulatory Framework for SMEs (PDF, 2.01 MB, 22 pages)
Original article link: https://www.gov.uk/government/news/ssro-presents-at-make-uk-defence-lunchtime-webinar-demystifying-the-single-source-regime-for-smes
Latest News from
Single Source Regulations Office (SSRO)
2023 contract profit rate17/03/2023 10:10:00
2023/24 baseline profit rate, capital servicing rates and SSRO funding adjustment
New Chief Executive for defence regulator01/03/2023 10:10:00
New Chief Executive appointed by Single Source Regulations Office Board
Chief Regulatory Officer26/07/2022 12:10:00
Joanne Watts has been appointed as the Chief Regulatory Officer of the SSRO, after a fair and open external selection process and agreement by the SSRO Board.
2022 contract profit rate04/04/2022 13:05:00
2022/23 baseline profit rate, capital servicing rates and SSRO funding adjustment.
Hannah Nixon joins Defence’s Single Source Regulations Office04/01/2022 10:12:00
New Chair appointed for the SSRO, which provides independent, expert leadership in the regulation of single source defence contracts
SSRO consultation on compliance and review methodology15/10/2019 16:33:00
Seeks views on proposed updates to our compliance and review methodology.
SSRO Allowable Costs guidance consultation15/10/2019 15:37:00
Seeks views on proposed changes to the SSRO's Allowable Costs guidance for 2020/21.
Consultation on proposed referrals guidance on appeals against assessment as a QSC and notices of cessation as a QSC15/10/2019 13:47:00
Seeks views on proposed guidance for referrals processes in respect of both an appeal against assessment as a qualifying sub-contract (QSC) and a notice of cessation as a QSC.