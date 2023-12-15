Presentation at Make UK Defence webinar: ‘Demystifying the Single Source Regime for SMEs’

Slides from the Make UK Defence's webinar on 13 December 2023.

On 13 December we took part in Make UK Defence’s webinar: Demystifying the Single Source Regime for SMEs. Joanne Watts, SSRO’s Chief Regulatory Officer, presented alongside the UK Ministry of Defence’s Single Source Advisory Team.

The aim of the session was to help SME’s feel confident in dealing with a Qualifying Defence Contract (QDC) or a Qualifying Subcontract (QSC) and explain how to find out how to access the support available to assist them in successfully delivering their contractual commitments.

View the presentation slides: Presentation – Demystifying the Single Source Regulatory Framework for SMEs (PDF, 2.01 MB, 22 pages)