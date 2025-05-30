President Putin's words about peace are not aligned with his actions: UK statement to OSCE

Ambassador Holland condemns Russia's continued attacks against Ukrainian civilians, which are not actions of a government seeking peace, and calls for no effort to be spared in bringing about the release of the three OSCE staff members (29 May 2025).

Thank you, Mister Chair. In recent days, Russia has intensified attacks on civilian infrastructure in Ukraine. On Friday night, Russia struck apartment buildings and other targets in Kyiv, in one of the largest attacks since the start of its illegal invasion. Only 24 hours later, Kyiv was struck again in an even larger strike. Across Ukraine, 12 civilians were killed on Saturday night, including three siblings in Zhytomyr, aged 8, 12 and 17. More innocent lives denied by Russia’s senseless war.

President Putin’s claim that he is ready for peace is not borne out by his actions. In the more than two months since Ukraine agreed, in-principle, to the US proposal for a full, unconditional 30-day ceasefire, President Putin has continued to dither and delay. He announced two unilateral, three-day ‘pauses’ during which his armed forces continued to target Ukrainian cities. And he ignored the opportunity for substantive talks in Istanbul, instead sending a delegation with no real mandate to negotiate.

In contrast, President Zelenskyy demonstrated real leadership by expressing readiness to engage at the leaders’ level, even as President Putin refused a ceasefire that would create the space for talks.

The Russian State has shown time and time again that its actions are not those of a government seeking peace. And while we welcome the recent prisoner swaps, Russia’s failure to agree to an immediate and unconditional ceasefire – as Ukraine has done – is holding up further humanitarian outcomes, including the return of Ukrainian children it has forcibly displaced. These outcomes are critical to achieving a peace that is just and lasting.

Mr Chair, it is not ‘anti-Russian’ to call for an end to the devastation and loss of life in Ukraine. Doing so is to stand up for the principles set out in the Helsinki Final Act, and to adhere to international law, including the UN Charter. Delaying peace efforts will only redouble our resolve to help Ukraine in its defence. And we will continue working with our partners to ratchet up pressure on President Putin to end his war.

Mister Chair, it is with great regret that I must again raise the cases of Vadym Golda, Maxim Petrov, and Dmytro Shabanov. All three were members of the Special Monitoring Mission in Ukraine. They have been unlawfully deprived of their liberty for more than three years by the Russian Federation and its proxies in Ukraine. Their continued detention is a grave injustice and a flagrant violation of international law and the Helsinki Final Act.

These individuals were carrying out a mission mandated by every participating State in this room – including Russia. The UK urges all parties to leave no stone unturned in securing their immediate release. Our thoughts remain with them and their families.

Thank you, Mister Chair.

