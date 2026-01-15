President Trump may disregard international law – but other countries want to make use of it

EXPERT COMMENT

Non-superpower countries know that adherence to international law is not idealism, but the foundation of stable relations – and that it will only become more important in a rapidly changing world.

Last week, in an interview with The New York Times, President Donald Trump offered a narrative connecting a series of disruptive events caused by the United States in global affairs.

These include the intervention in Venezuela and imposition of a naval blockade, the attacks on small boats off its coast, the attack on Iranian nuclear installations, and the repeated threats against Denmark concerning Greenland.

Trump’s explanation relied on the unfettered pursuit of US national interests and a denial of the relevance of international law for Washington.

Whatever the political wisdom of these operations, it is certainly true that there is no ready legal justification available for any of them.

Click here to continue reading the full version of this Expert Comment on the Chatham House website.