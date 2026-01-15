Chatham House
|Printable version
President Trump may disregard international law – but other countries want to make use of it
EXPERT COMMENT
Non-superpower countries know that adherence to international law is not idealism, but the foundation of stable relations – and that it will only become more important in a rapidly changing world.
Last week, in an interview with The New York Times, President Donald Trump offered a narrative connecting a series of disruptive events caused by the United States in global affairs.
These include the intervention in Venezuela and imposition of a naval blockade, the attacks on small boats off its coast, the attack on Iranian nuclear installations, and the repeated threats against Denmark concerning Greenland.
Trump’s explanation relied on the unfettered pursuit of US national interests and a denial of the relevance of international law for Washington.
Whatever the political wisdom of these operations, it is certainly true that there is no ready legal justification available for any of them.
Click here to continue reading the full version of this Expert Comment on the Chatham House website.
Original article link: https://www.chathamhouse.org/2026/01/president-trump-may-disregard-international-law-other-countries-want-make-use-it
|RESEARCH
|EXPERTS
|EVENTS
|MEMBERSHIP
|ACADEMY
|ABOUT
Latest News from
Chatham House
How an AI bubble bursting could erode US tech dominance and accelerate China's rise17/12/2025 09:20:00
There are growing concerns that the AI sector may be overvalued. If an AI bubble does burst, China could benefit in the long term.
Global security continued to unravel in 2025. Crucial tests are coming in 202616/12/2025 10:20:00
Alarming events in nuclear proliferation, space security and hybrid warfare meant 2025 was a year in which the international security order deteriorated.
Russia is weakened, but its influence in the Middle East should not be underestimated12/12/2025 12:20:00
A widespread, but misleading, assumption holds that Moscow’s current weakness signals its inevitable retreat from the region. In reality, Russia has deepened its entrenchment.
China’s record $1 trillion-plus trade surplus shows the renminbi should be allowed to appreciate10/12/2025 09:25:00
China’s surging high-tech competitiveness, weak appetite for imports and undervalued renminbi have fuelled the huge surplus – but the trend is unsustainable.
The Donbas region remains an intractable issue in talks between Russia and Ukraine09/12/2025 12:20:00
Europe should look to history to prepare for the realities of long-term occupation of Ukrainian territory.
UK’s indecision over Chinese ‘mega-embassy’ highlights need for a more coherent China policy04/12/2025 12:20:00
The UK government needs a more strategic approach to deal with potential espionage and foreign interference from Beijing.
Putin’s India visit aims to reaffirm New Delhi–Moscow relations – just as Trump applies pressure to downgrade them03/12/2025 09:20:00
US pressure aims to choke off Russian oil supplies to India. Modi and Putin are seeking to deepen cooperation in other areas. But in the long-term, relations are in a managed decline.
Zelenskyy’s right-hand man has gone. Here’s what should happen next02/12/2025 15:25:00
Andriy Yermak resigned amid a corruption scandal. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy must now re-balance power and strengthen democracy by empowering the government, parliament and local authorities.