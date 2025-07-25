President Trump to visit Scotland

First Minister says United States remains one of Scotland’s closest partners.

Scotland will have “a platform to make its voice heard” during the visit of the President of the United States, First Minister John Swinney has said.

Speaking ahead of President Trump’s arrival, Mr Swinney said the global attention the visit will receive provides Scotland with an opportunity to respectfully demonstrate the principles of freedom and justice for all, while also promoting Scotland’s tourism sector and economic investment potential.

First Minister John Swinney said:

“Scotland shares a strong friendship with the United States that goes back centuries. That partnership remains steadfast through economic, cultural and ancestral links – including of course, with the President himself.

“As we welcome the President of the United States, Scotland will be showcased on the world stage. This provides Scotland with a platform to make its voice heard on the issues that matter, including war and peace, justice and democracy.

“It also includes the millions of Americans – many of them potential future tourists or investors in Scotland – who will watch their elected President as he visits our country.

“As First Minister it is my responsibility to advance our interests, raise global and humanitarian issues of significant importance, including the unimaginable suffering we are witnessing in Gaza, and ensure Scotland’s voice is heard at the highest levels of government across the world. That is exactly what I will do when I meet with President Trump during his time in Scotland.

“We are a proud democratic nation, a country that stands firm on the principles of equality and freedom for all, and a society that stands up for a fair and just world. The right to peaceful demonstration is something we cherish, and everyone has the democratic right to protect and express their views in a peaceful, and democratic manner. That is right and proper.

“I am confident the vast majority of people protesting will do Scotland proud and demonstrate as they should – peacefully and lawfully. I am also confident that Scotland’s police service can handle the challenge of keeping all our communities safe and, as they must, in maintaining the appropriate security any US President requires.

“This weekend is a landmark moment in our relationship with the United States, and I am certain it will be remembered for Scotland showing the world the very best of itself.”