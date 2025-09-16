Chatham House
President Trump’s second state visit to the UK: What to expect
EXPERT COMMENT
Announcements on technology could offer promising areas for partnership – but progress on Ukraine and Gaza seems unlikely.
President Trump lands in London on 17 September for his second state visit, the first time in UK history a foreign leader has been accorded this honour twice.
A UK state visit – consisting of a formal invitation from the monarch to a foreign head of state – are relatively rare events. Over the past two decades, the UK has hosted only one to two such visits annually. Carefully choreographed affairs that seek to showcase the depth of a relationship, they’re a culmination of months, if not years, of coordination between capitals.
Much like the 2019 visit, the three days will be filled with ceremony, symbol, and protests. It may also be more substantive this time around, showcasing the robust technology and economic agenda the two leaders have shaped in recent months. But major diplomatic breakthroughs, on Gaza or Ukraine, likely remain beyond reach.
