Chatham House
|Printable version
President Trump’s tariffs increase pressure on allies to reduce security dependence on the US
EXPERT COMMENT
US tariffs add to the sense of an increasingly unpredictable and unreliable partner. Allies in Europe and the Pacific are questioning foundational assumptions about their security arrangements as a result.
Alongside the market turmoil caused by the Trump administration’s shifting tariff policy, a parallel set of impacts are emerging in global security. The full effects may only be seen over time, but US tariffs threaten to produce outcomes that run contrary to Washington’s security objectives.
President Donald Trump assumes that he can afford to be overly assertive, even cavalier in his policies because other countries simply cannot afford to turn their backs on the US. But his constantly shifting tariff announcements have placed that belief under more stress than ever before. As trade with the US becomes more complex, unpredictable and expensive, some countries – including key US partners – may see additional incentives to rethink the extent of their security dependence on Washington.
The effects on international security are playing out differently among European and Asian allies, two regions that have relied on US security commitments for eight decades. But both are re-examining how committed this US administration is to their needs.
Click here to continue reading the full version of this Expert Comment on the Chatham House website.
Original article link: https://www.chathamhouse.org/2025/04/president-trumps-tariffs-increase-pressure-allies-reduce-security-dependence-us
|RESEARCH
|EXPERTS
|EVENTS
|MEMBERSHIP
|ACADEMY
|ABOUT
Latest News from
Chatham House
X is taking the Indian government to court over content moderation tools. Expect India to win.15/04/2025 13:20:00
X CEO Elon Musk is close to President Trump at a time when India wants to negotiate on US trade. But X’s case challenges wide-ranging government powers.
South Korea’s domestic tumult risks being exploited by China14/04/2025 16:10:00
Beijing will see the removal of South Korea’s president and subsequent election as an opportunity to undermine Seoul’s alliances, at a time of rising tensions with the US.
To join or not to join? Norway is edging closer to the EU14/04/2025 15:25:00
Trump’s trade war has brought Norway even closer to the EU and increased the urgency for it to make a decision about membership.
Navigating a path beyond regional division is essential for West Africa’s security14/04/2025 12:20:00
Despite the bitter exit of Burkina Faso, Mali and Niger from ECOWAS and their formation of the rival AES, the destinies of the two blocs remain deeply intertwined.
South Sudan’s shaky peace is at risk of collapse. Can it be saved?10/04/2025 12:20:00
Recent events have undermined the 2018 peace agreement, raising questions over whether the deal can be resuscitated or if a new way forward is needed.
Trump’s ‘liberation day’ tariffs are likely just the beginning of a longer-term vision07/04/2025 10:20:00
Amid strident rhetoric and shifting targets, many observers have written off Trump’s tariff agenda either as a thoughtless time bomb that may wreck the global economy or as a negotiating tactic. But they are missing the bigger picture.
Putting the Digital Services Tax on the table in US negotiations sends worrying signal on UK digital sovereignty04/04/2025 12:20:00
It would likely be unpopular for a government that has cut welfare services and introduced new taxes on UK businesses, but it also risks undermining wider attempts to regulate big tech.
Arab states must adapt their Gaza peace plan and persuade Washington to engage with it01/04/2025 15:25:00
Israel is pursuing the illusion of total victory and likely plans to reoccupy Gaza. Arab countries must persuade President Trump that an alternative is better.