President von der Leyen in India: Advancing a Strategic Partnership

The European Union and India will strengthen their partnership and deepen bilateral cooperation with a focus on upholding the rules-based global order, supporting economic recovery, fighting climate change and charting the digital transition. This was confirmed during the visit by the President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen to New Delhi on Sunday and Monday, where she met the President of India, Ram Nath Kovind, and held wide-ranging talks with Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

President von der Leyen and Prime Minister Narendra Modi agreed to establish a joint Trade and Technology Council to tackle key trade, economic and technology challenges, and advance cooperation in these areas.

They also agreed to resume negotiations for an EU-India Free Trade Agreement and to start talks on an Investment Protection Agreement as well as on an Agreement on Geographical Indications. The first round of negotiations will take place in June.

