President von der Leyen in India: Advancing a Strategic Partnership
The European Union and India will strengthen their partnership and deepen bilateral cooperation with a focus on upholding the rules-based global order, supporting economic recovery, fighting climate change and charting the digital transition. This was confirmed during the visit by the President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen to New Delhi on Sunday and Monday, where she met the President of India, Ram Nath Kovind, and held wide-ranging talks with Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
President von der Leyen and Prime Minister Narendra Modi agreed to establish a joint Trade and Technology Council to tackle key trade, economic and technology challenges, and advance cooperation in these areas.
They also agreed to resume negotiations for an EU-India Free Trade Agreement and to start talks on an Investment Protection Agreement as well as on an Agreement on Geographical Indications. The first round of negotiations will take place in June.
Safety Gate: Motor vehicles and toys top the list of dangerous non-food products this year26/04/2022 14:33:00
The European Commission yesterday published its annual report on the Safety Gate, the EU rapid alert system for dangerous non-food products.
Speech by President von der Leyen at the Raisina Dialogue26/04/2022 13:25:00
Speech given yesterday by President von der Leyen at the Raisina Dialogue.
State aid: Commission approves €2 billion Italian scheme under the Recovery and Resilience Facility to support roll out of 5G mobile networks26/04/2022 12:25:00
The European Commission has approved, under EU State aid rules, a €2 billion Italian scheme made available through the Recovery and Resilience Facility (‘RRF') to roll out high-performing 5G mobile networks.
EU-India: Joint press release on launching the Trade and Technology Council26/04/2022 11:33:00
President of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, and Prime Minister of India, Narendra Modi, agreed to launch the EU-India Trade and Technology Council at their meeting in New Delhi on Monday.
Russian war crimes in Ukraine: Commission proposes to reinforce the mandate of Eurojust to collect and preserve evidence of war crimes26/04/2022 10:33:00
The Commission yesterday proposed to amend the Eurojust Regulation to give the Agency the legal possibility to collect, preserve and share evidence on war crimes.
Digital Services Act: Council and European Parliament provisional agreement for making the internet a safer space for European citizens25/04/2022 15:10:00
An important step was taken recently (23 April 2022) with the provisional political agreement reached on the Digital Services Act (DSA) between the Council and the European Parliament.
Digital Services Act: Commission welcomes political agreement on rules ensuring a safe and accountable online environment25/04/2022 14:33:00
The Commission welcomes the swift political agreement reached recently (23 April 2022) between the European Parliament and EU Member States on the proposal on the Digital Services Act (DSA), proposed by the Commission in December 2020.
EU cohesion policy: Commission adopts €6.4 billion Partnership Agreement with Lithuania for 2021-202725/04/2022 13:25:00
The Commission recently (22 April 2022) adopted its Partnership Agreement with Lithuania, laying down Lithuania's investment strategy worth €6.4 billion in cohesion policy funding for the period 2021-2027.
North Korea: EU adds 8 individuals and 4 entities involved in financing of nuclear programme to sanctions list25/04/2022 12:25:00
The Council added 8 individuals and 4 entities to the list of those subject to the restrictive measures against the Democratic People's Republic of Korea (DPRK).
Ukraine: EU sanctions two additional businesspeople in relation to the illegal annexation of Crimea25/04/2022 11:33:00
The Council recently (21 April 2022) adopted restrictive measures, within the existing sanctions framework, on two more individuals for their role in undermining or threatening the territorial integrity, sovereignty and independence of Ukraine and for benefitting from Russian decision-makers responsible for the illegal annexation of Crimea or the destabilisation of eastern Ukraine.