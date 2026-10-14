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President Zelenskyy to visit Downing Street as the UK doubles down on support for Ukraine and calls on partners to follow suit
President Zelenskyy will arrive in the UK this morning as the UK calls on international partners to step up sanctions on Russia and increase pressure on Putin to respect the United States' calls for an energy ceasefire.
- Prime Minister hosted President Volodymyr Zelenskyy at Downing Street yesterday to underline the UK’s rock-solid support for Ukraine for as long as it takes
- UK will double down on support for Ukraine, with the Prime Minister set to tell President Zelenskyy that he has asked Ministers to draw up further sanctions, military support and fiscal packages to provide urgent support in the coming weeks, and will accelerate delivery of critical air defence missiles
- Comes as the Chancellor presses partners at the IMF meetings to step up support for Ukraine and ensure Russia heeds the US’ call for a full energy ceasefire.
President Zelenskyy will arrive in the UK this morning as the UK calls on international partners to step up sanctions on Russia and increase pressure on Putin to respect the United States’ calls for an energy ceasefire.
It comes as the UK doubles down on support for Ukraine, including delivering £45 million of surface-to-air missiles deliveries and standing by plans to fully implement a maritime services ban on Russian liquefied natural gas (LNG) exports – restricting Russia’s access to the UK’s world leading shipping and insurance services.
The UK will accelerate deliveries of British Lightweight Multirole Missiles (LMMs), which have proven extremely effective against jet-powered drones that are being used to strike far beyond the front lines in Ukraine, including Kyiv and beyond.
The drones are faster and can fly far higher than propeller-driven Shaheds, making them harder to detect and destroy before they hit targets.
The UK has already committed £1.6 billion to deliver more than 5000 LMMs to Ukraine over the next four years and will accelerate £10 million of the £45m package of missiles announced yesterday to meet Ukraine’s most urgent winter requirements.
Ahead of the two leaders meeting yesterday, Prime Minister Andy Burnham said:
Our rock-solid support to Ukraine is vital for keeping us safe here in the UK and ensuring those on the frontlines have the equipment they need to push back Russia.
My message to the Ukrainian people could not be clearer, we are with you for as long as it takes, and we will go further and faster in our support to back your courageous fight for peace in Europe.
It is not just the right thing to do, but it’s the necessary thing to do. Russia’s aggression cannot be allowed to succeed on our continent.
The Prime Minister has also asked Ministers to draw up further sanctions, military aid, and fiscal packages to provide urgent support in the coming weeks.
Meanwhile, Chancellor John Healey will use his meetings at the IMF in Bangkok to urge partners to fully implement an equivalent ban on Russian LNG, following the UK’s lead. This comes after the Foreign Secretary did the same with partners at the Warsaw Security Forum yesterday [TUE].
As Russia continues its bombardment of Ukraine’s capital Kyiv and energy infrastructure, the Chancellor will argue that this must be met by European resolve and unity – ensuring our unshakeable commitment to Ukraine’s sovereignty stands strong.
Chancellor of the Exchequer John Healey said:
Conflict in the Middle East and in Europe is hitting people across the world. As the full-scale invasion of Ukraine by Putin continues, our commitment to the Ukrainian people is unshakeable. I urge partners to back the ban on Russian LNG, like we have done in the UK, to curtail the war chest funding Putin so desperately wants.
Original article link: https://www.gov.uk/government/news/president-zelenskyy-to-visit-downing-street-as-the-uk-doubles-down-on-support-for-ukraine-and-calls-on-partners-to-follow-suit
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