Press Notice: Children are living in ‘Dickensian levels’ of poverty without their basic needs being met, Children’s Commissioner warns

Children in England are facing ‘Dickensian levels’ of poverty, going without basic needs like heating, a place to wash, somewhere to eat breakfast, or safe transport to school.

New report reveals harrowing accounts from children facing unsafe housing, food insecurity and barriers to education – with many normalising deprivation

Children express clear understanding of systemic failures, calling for more accessible and compassionate support and services

Urgent reforms across housing, transport, education and community safety needed to break the link between a child’s background and future opportunities

Frank testimonies from school-age children, shared in new research by the Children’s Commissioner, expose a crisis of hardship, shame and systemic failures and illustrate the stark reality of what it means to live on a low income in 2025.

The Children’s Commissioner Dame Rachel de Souza has set out practical recommendations for tackling – and ending – child poverty based on the insights children have shared with her. These have been shared with the government’s Child Poverty Unit to shape its forthcoming strategy and ensure it reflects the many ways children experience poverty: going hungry, feeling unsafe at home, travelling hours to get an education and being stigmatised for having less that their peers.

